19 Years Later, VisionQuest Officially Kills Off Major 'Iron Man' Character

Marvel Studios just killed off an iconic MCU character in Episode 2's tragic ending, almost two decades after he debuted in 2008's Iron Man. VisionQuest just premiered on Disney+ with a double-episode release, launching the WandaVision sequel into action with its topically AI-centric cast. VisionQuest is arguably also a spin-off of the MCU's Iron Man franchise, thrusting the legendary AIs created by Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark into their own adventure. As such, VisionQuest features multiple characters and actors who date back to 2008's Iron Man, honoring the legacy of the fallen hero, who died in Avengers: Endgame.

VisionQuest Episode 2 culminated with an epic clash between Paul Bettany's Vision and Todd Stashwick's Paladin. The encounter left Vision heavily wounded, even with his vibranium body, when the bounty hunter landed a shotgun blast on him, as FRIDAY explained, "Armor integrity compromised, the bastard's using adamantium rounds." The Wolverine-related metal was introduced in Captain America: Brave New World as the U.S. salvaged adamantium from the corpse of the Celestial Tiamut, which was left in the ocean after Eternals.

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Not only did that leave Vision severely wounded, as adamantium is one of the few ways of piercing vibranium, but it left the other Stark AIs in his head glitching and struggling for power to remain operational. As JARVIS, FRIDAY, EDITH, DUM-E, U, and Ultron prepared to glitch out of existence, FRIDAY emoted in the heartfelt moment, "This is goodbye. There isn't enough power to keep us all going."

But James Spader's former Avengers villain proposed that "there could be" enough power to keep the AIs alive, subtly proposing, "If ever there was a moment for noble self-sacrifice, this would be it." Of course, Ultron wasn't volunteering himself, but rather was offering up his fellow Mind Space residents.

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Ultimately, it was James D'Arcy's JARVIS who made the ultimate sacrifice to save his robotic friends, accessing a locked panel and explaining, "I'm deleting my code and diverting my processing power to all of you." His last words were truly heartfelt and tragic, as he told Vision, "Family is forever, and it's worth the fight," encouraging him to embrace his relationship with his son, Tommy Maximoff.

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JARVIS has been part of the MCU for 18 years, since 2008's Iron Man, when he was introduced as the first AI assistant for Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark, and his tragic sacrifice in VisionQuest brings that long tenure to a close. In fact, JARVIS began life being voiced by Paul Bettany, who now plays Vision, although he was replaced by Agent Carter actor James D'Arcy for VisionQuest.

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After bidding farewell to his artificial family for the last time, JARVIS dispersed into a bubble of orange code that gave the others a new lease of life. While JARVIS may be gone, his sacrifice won't be forgotten anytime soon (by his family or fans), as Vision let out a tragic sigh of "brother" as the AI who inspired him passed on.

Even Ultron seemed sad to see JARVIS go, despite being the one who proposed the sacrificial moment, proclaiming that "he certainly wasn't my first choice, or my second" and that "he was a good guy" (likely his kindest words to date).

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Fortunately, JARVIS' death was not for nothing, as his power dispersed across FRIDAY, EDITH, and the rest of the AIs within the Mind Space while jolting Vision back into action in the real world, allowing the Synthezoid to escape Paladin.

VisionQuest Episode 1's introduction to the various AIs confirmed that JARVIS' primary purposes were: security AI, housekeeping, and encryption. One has to wonder how the loss of Vision's first line of defense against digital threats may cause trouble for him in the remaining six episodes, as he also mourns a brother.

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How JARVIS & Tony Stark's Legacy Will Live On in VisionQuest

Robert Downey Jr's time as the MCU's Tony Stark may have ended 7 years ago, as he is now entering the mantle of Doctor Doom with Avengers: Doomsday, but that isn't stopping Marvel Studios from celebrating his legacy. In many ways, VisionQuest is a tribute to Stark's greatest creations, the first of which to truly appear in the MCU was JARVIS, serving as his home and superheroic assistant.

In JARVIS' dying moments, Vision refers to the home helper AI as a "brother," and that couldn't be more true, as he served as the basis of the program that would one day become the Avenging Synthezoid. That means his legacy will live on in the MCU through Vision and his other Stark AI siblings, like EDITH, Ultron, and even his female counterpart, FRIDAY, played by Orla Brady.

JARVIS may be the first Iron Man character returning in VisionQuest, but he won't be the last, as an all-important villain has also joined the cast. Faran Tahir will reprise his role as Raza, the Ten Rings leader who kidnapped Tony Stark in Afghanistan, and he will break a major MCU record with his surprise comeback.

Perhaps the greatest mystery brewing after VisionQuest's opening episodes is who hired the legendary bounty hunter Paladin to hunt down Vision. One has to wonder whether Raza may be that anonymous client, continuing his pursuit of advanced Stark technology almost two decades after Iron Man.