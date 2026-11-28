Matt Damon is reportedly reuniting with Chris Hemsworth for an upcoming action movie that many are growing increasingly excited for. The five-time Oscar nominee and one-time winner (for co-writing Good Will Hunting) is once again the talk of Hollywood this year thanks to his starring role in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which could earn him another "Best Actor" nod. It will surprise many to learn that an A-lister of that standing also has a number of cameos on his IMDb in projects from HBO's The Gilded Age to the MCU, where he has appeared several times alongside Thor actor Chris Hemsworth.

Universal Pictures

Just one year after his lifelong best friend and longtime collaborator, Ben Affleck, entered the superhero space at DC and Warner Bros. with a starring role in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Damon sought his own piece of that pie (although he would later encourage Affleck to hang up the Batman mantle). The Hollywood icon joined the MCU in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok as an unnamed Asgardian actor who played Loki in a play version of Thor: The Dark World.

Marvel Studios

As director Taika Waititi led his second comedy-centric Asgardian epic, Thor: Love & Thunder, Damon returned to the fold as the fake Loki, with Chris Hemsworth's brother, Luke Hemsworth, once again playing an actor playing Thor. Up until now, those marked Damon and Hemsworth's only collaborations, but they have now signed up for a reunion in a new Matthew Vaughn-produced action-comedy.

Marvel Studios

According to a report from Deadline, Damon will have a "fun cameo" in Stuntnuts, the exciting first movie of a new trilogy in the Kick-Ass universe. The movie is putting four stunt doubles in the leading roles (including Hemsworth's usual double, Bobby Holland Hanton), but it will also feature several A-listers. Hemsworth and Iron Man 2 star Sam Rockwell will portray "hilariously heightened versions of themselves," and it's easy to imagine that Damon will do something similar.

Here's Why You Should Be Getting Excited for 'Stuntnuts'

Stuntnuts is putting the often-overlooked world of stuntmen into the spotlight in this unique story set within the Kick-Ass universe. The original Kick-Ass movie's director, Matthew Vaughn, is attached as a producer, but the feature is helmed by stuntman-turned-director Damien Walters, who is the perfect man to bring this story to life thanks to his unique experience in Hollywood's action sector.

The story may center on gifted stunt performers who join a massive blockbuster "in a desperate bid to save their community gym," but Chris Hemsworth's role (as himself) will be equally important. The MCU superstar and Sam Rockwell are said to have "dueling egos" on the fictional project that helps lead the production to "spiral spectacularly out of control."

Hemsworth has only truly played himself once before, when he cameod as a hologram at Chronic-Con in 2019's Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. By all accounts, Stuntnuts looks to be a much more substantial role, as Hemsworth drives the story and helps pay homage to his own longtime stuntman, Bobby Holland Hanton.

But Hemsworth, Rockwell, and Damon aren't the only A-listers involved, as one of the most famous men on the planet is also on board as a producer. Soccer/football legend Cristiano Ronaldo is joining via the UR MARV production company he co-founded with Vaughn, but there is no sign of him appearing yet.

Stuntnuts is one of multiple projects coming up for Hemsworth, alongside Avengers: Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, and Extraction 3. The irreverent action-comedy is currently on the market and searching for a distributor after its debut screening in November, and no worldwide release date has been set.