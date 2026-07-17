Avengers: Doomsday's Thor actor Chris Hemsworth boarded a brand-new project after the upcoming MCU blockbuster. Hemsworth is confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, coming to theaters on December 18, and he has been heavily rumored to reprise Thor in Avengers: Secret Wars, which lands on December 17, 2027. But the always-busy A-lister has more on his plate than just the MCU, as Hemsworth is also slated to reinvent a Disney icon, reprise a Netflix role, and more in the coming years.

According to Deadline, Chris Hemsworth and his production company, Wild State, are teaming with Tatts Finke Desert Race, a two-day off-road race across Australia's outback, to develop "various projects" surrounding the event. The deal includes a new movie being developed to star Hemsworth, written by Concrete Cowboy writers Ricky Staub and Dan Walser.

In many ways, the untitled Tatts Finke Desert Race project is the perfect follow-up to two major MCU blockbusters for Hemsworth. It will allow him to flex vastly different muscles, celebrate his Australian roots, and delve into what he revealed has been a "passion in [his] family for a long time:"

"Off-road racing has been a passion in my family for a long time, and we at Wild State are thrilled to partner with the Tatts Finke Desert Race on the eve of its 50th anniversary and bring this epic competition to a global audience."

Hemsworth's dive into off-road racing is still in early development, but he already has many more projects in the pipeline outside the MCU.

Chris Hemsworth

In May, the actor wrapped production on Kochroach, based on William Lashner's 2007 crime thriller novel. Hemsworth boldly declared on X that it may be "the most fun [he's] had on a set" as he plays a literal cockroach who wakes up in human form and rises through New York's criminal underworld.

Also already in the can for Hemsworth are Kick-Ass offshoot Stuntnuts: The Movie, in which he will guest-star as himself alongside a primarily stunt-artist cast, and the submarine-themed Amazon action thriller Subversion. Despite both movies and Kochroach having wrapped filming, neither has a release date yet.

Hemsworth is currently out in Sydney, Australia, reteaming with Netflix and director Sam Hargrave for Extraction 3. While the exact details of the mercenary Tyler Rake's next mission are classified for now, the fact that production is already underway sets it up for a 2027 premiere on the streaming giant.

On the franchise front, Hemsworth is seemingly reuniting with Disney outside of the MCU for a live-action Prince Charming movie from Wonka director Paul King. Deadline broke the news of the MCU star's casting in October 2023, but updates have been sorely lacking since, leaving its fate uncertain.

Two years ago, Variety reported that Hemsworth was in talks to star in the G.I. Joe/Transformers crossover movie that was set up in 2023's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. However, Paramount switched up its leadership in 2025 when it merged with Skydance, and it is unclear whether the crossover flick survived.

The Australian megastar's future in the MCU beyond Phase 7 remains unclear, but Hemsworth stated that they have "got some ideas to do something pretty unique again," while confirming his expectation to play the God of Thunder "a couple more times" after this year's Avengers blockbuster.

Here's What's Next for Chris Hemsworth's Thor in the MCU

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday is reuniting the three core actors of the MCU's biggest sub-franchise: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth. The Thor actor will officially take third billing in Doomsday's all-star cast, solidifying the God of Thunder's place as its second leading superhero behind Evans' Steve Rogers.

Doomsday's CinemaCon-exclusive teaser trailer confirmed the Asgardian's pivotal role as he delivered a rousing speech to Earth's Mightiest Heroes, reunited with Steve Rogers for the first time in years, and went head-to-head with Downey Jr's Doctor Doom, only to have Stormbreaker stop in Doom's tracks with one hand.

Descriptions of the footage from attendees indicated that the clash between Thor and Victor von Doom would take place in the ruins of the X-Mansion. Thus, it seems he will be among Earth's Mightiest Heroes who travel to the Fox X-Men's Earth as an Incursion looms, possibly helping fight the mutants.

One rumor from MyTimeToShineHello claimed that Thor and Rogers will team up on a side quest in Doomsday to seek out the TVA and Loki, finally reuniting the brothers. That seems likely to occur rather early in the Avengers blockbuster, perhaps before they take a trip to the X-Men's world.

Regardless, Doomsday's climax may bring some trauma back to the forefront for Thor, as the Avengers will once again supposedly lose, akin to Avengers: Infinity War. If comic origins and rumors are anything to go by, the Multiverse will end as Doctor Doom creates Battleworld from its remnants, setting up a new reality in which he rules in next year's Avengers: Secret Wars.

For now, Marvel Studios still hasn't confirmed whether Hemsworth will reprise the God of Thunder in next year's Avengers: Secret Wars. However, there is reason to believe that he could have a major role on Battleworld, as The Cosmic Circus reported that the Thor Corps will appear as part of a send-off to the Odinson.

If the MCU follows in the footsteps of 2015's Secret Wars comic run, Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom would employ a unit of Thor Variants to serve as his Battleworld police force under the sheriff of the patchwork reality, Doctor Strange. The Thor Corps in Marvel Comics included not just the Odinson, but also Jane Foster, Beta Rey Bill, Storm, Throg, Groot Thor, and more unique Variants.

But that will all be temporary, as the Avengers are bound to end Secret Wars victorious by rebirthing the Multiverse and possibly a soft-rebooted MCU. While there is a chance that some OG heroes are recast beyond that, Hemsworth's previous comments indicate that he will be sticking around after that, setting him up as a Multiverse Saga survivor who may one day lead a fifth solo outing.