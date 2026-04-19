Netflix Announces Sequel to Marvel Star's Action Hit

An original core member of the MCU is set to expand his Netflix action franchise, as the streaming giant officially announces another sequel. Gearing up for his tenth MCU appearance later this year, this 42-year-old action star has built an impressive catalog of high-octane films beyond the superhero universe. He is far from alone; a growing number of Marvel stars are making their mark on Netflix with major upcoming projects of their own.

Chris Hemsworth is officially returning for a third Extraction film. Extraction 3 is reuniting Marvel co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Idris Elba, who shared the screen as Thor and Heimdall in the MCU, once again under the direction of returning helmer Sam Hargrave.

Hemsworth leads the franchise as Tyler Rake, a former black ops mercenary, while Elba plays Alcott, a mysterious operative who made a surprise cameo in Extraction 2 to recruit Rake for a new mission.

The Marvel star's franchise has proven itself a massive draw for Netflix, including a spin-off series, with 2020's Extraction viewed by 99 million households in its first month, breaking the record for the biggest premiere in Netflix history.

A variety of other Marvel stars are also building new movies or franchises over on Netflix, bathing in the upfront earnings that come with the Netflix contract and no box office performances to worry about.

Upcoming Netflix Movies Starring Major Marvel Actors

Apex

Netflix

In Apex, Charlize Theron plays a grieving woman on an adventure in the Australian wilderness who becomes trapped in a deadly game with a killer who thinks she's prey.

The survival thriller, which also stars Taron Egerton and Eric Bana, arrives on Netflix on April 24. While Theron isn't a central MCU figure, she did appear as the sorcerer Clea in the post-credits scene of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, teasing a potential future in Avengers: Doomsday, Secret Wars, or Doctor Strange 3.

Swapped

Netflix

Fresh off his first Oscar win, Michael B. Jordan leads the voice cast of Swapped, a Freaky Friday-like animated adventure set in the wild, in which a tiny woodland creature and a regal bird find themselves in a body swap mishap and are forced to work together.

Directed by Nathan Greno (Tangled) and also featuring Juno Temple, Tracy Morgan, and Cedric the Entertainer, the film hits Netflix on May 1.

Jordan is best known in the MCU as the villainous Erik Killmonger in Black Panther, who also made a stunning cameo in 2022's Wakanda Forever.

Good Sex

HBO

Written and directed by Lena Dunham, Good Sex follows pragmatic couples' therapist Ally, who, at 40, reluctantly re-enters the New York dating scene and finds herself torn between a man in his twenties (Tucker Pillsbury) and one in his fifties.

The rom-com, set for release on Netflix later in 2026, stars Natalie Portman and Mark Ruffalo, two of the MCU's most prominent names.

Portman's Jane Foster notably became the Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder, while Ruffalo has played Bruce Banner/Hulk across the franchise for over a decade, returning this year in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Ray Gunn

Netflix

In Ray Gunn, set in Metropia, a city imagined as an alternate future seen through the lens of the last private eye, Raymond Gunn, who is drawn into a case involving aliens and a multimedia star.

The retro-futuristic film from director Brad Bird (The Incredibles, Ratatouille) is expected on Netflix later this year, and stars Sam Rockwell and Scarlett Johansson, who are no strangers to the MCU.

Johansson is an OG Avenger as Black Widow, while Rockwell played Justin Hammer in Iron Man 2, who has responded to Doomsday rumors.

Remarkably Bright Creatures

Netflix

Based on Shelby Van Pelt's bestselling novel, Remarkably Bright Creatures follows widow Tova (Sally Field), who works at a local aquarium and forms an unlikely bond with a giant Pacific octopus named Marcellus (voiced by Alfred Molina) and a young man named Cameron (Lewis Pullman).

All three leads have Marvel ties: Pullman debuted as Sentry in Thunderbolts*, Molina recently reprised his role as Doc Ock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Field played Aunt May in Sony Pictures' The Amazing Spider-Man films.

Like Good Sex, this one skews more drama than action, but the Marvel element is still present.

Extraction 3

Netlix

At the end of Extraction 2, Alcott offers Tyler and Nik (Golshifteh Farahani) a way out of prison in exchange for taking on more missions on behalf of Alcott's mysterious, yet-to-be-revealed boss.

With that cliffhanger left unresolved, fans are ready for what's next in Extraction 3, but they'll have to wait: filming is scheduled to begin in June, and it's not expected to hit Netflix until summer or fall next year.

The Extraction franchise is produced by AGBO, led by Anthony and Joe Russo, who notably just directed Hemsworth in Avengers: Doomsday, making Extraction 3 a continuation of their real-world collaboration as well.