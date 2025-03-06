An interview with AGBO's chief content officer has revealed the title of the upcoming Extraction spin-off series.

The TV series is based on Netflix's hit action-thriller movies starring Chris Hemsworth as the black ops mercenary Tyler Rake, which in turn are inspired by the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, and Anthony Russo.

The first Extraction movie became Netflix's most-watched original film of all time upon release in 2020, and a sequel followed in 2023. The films are produced in partnership with the Russo Brothers' production company, AGBO.

Extraction TV Series Title Revealed by AGBO Executive

Netflix

While fans are still waiting for news on Extraction 3, there has been some forward movement on the TV series, which Netflix announced earlier this year with Omar Sy playing the lead.

While promoting AGBO's newest film The Electric State, Chief Content Officer Angela Russo-Otstot revealed to The Direct's Russ Milheim that the Extraction spin-off series will be titled "Mercenary:"

"We have just announced a green light for a series called 'Mercenary,' which is part of the 'Extraction' universe and starring Omar Sy and we're thrilled about that one."

The title isn't all that surprising, given that the series will focus on Sy's new mercenary character, with the archetype of mercenaries as a throughline in the expanding Extraction universe.

Russo-Otstot revealed in the interview that the series would explore "many of the same themes" as the Extraction films and feature "multiple perspectives" on the same mission:

"It's an exciting opportunity to pursue a long-form narrative that explores many of the same themes that the first two 'Extractions' touched on will sort of come at a singular mission through multiple perspectives. And it's interesting to see how different mercenaries will have different allegiances and agendas and will be forced to make certain decisions that may be helpful or harmful to others."

Netflix revealed in its initial announcement in February that Sy would play a mercenary "trapped between warring factions and ruthless killers" on his mission to save hostages in Libya. Additionally, the series will delve into the "emotional struggles of conflicted and flawed characters."

Netflix also confirmed the Extraction spin-off series will have eight episodes and that The Walking Dead's Glen Mazzara is serving as showrunner, with Extraction director Sam Hargrave attached as an executive producer.

Russo-Otstot added to The Direct that Mercenary will begin filming "in September:"

"So we're super excited about that one. Omar [Sy] is at the core of it. Glenn Mazzara is show running it, who's brilliant, and we start production in September."

A release window for Mercenary has not been announced but will premiere on Netflix in due course.

The full interview with Russo-Otstot can be seen below:

Extraction and Extraction 2 are streaming on Netflix.