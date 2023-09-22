Extraction 3: Release, Cast & Everything We Know

With Extraction and Extraction 2 having become two of Netflix's biggest releases, the stage is now set for the story to move on to a potential Extraction 3.

Following a run of fame in the MCU, Joe and Anthony Russo took on new responsibilities writing the first Extraction movie for Netflix in 2020, with Joe Russo taking the job on his own for this year's Extraction 2.

The first film gave Netflix its biggest premiere weekend in history, and with the Hemsworth-led sequel now streaming for the world to see, questions are already being raised about how long the Extraction story can last.

When Will Extraction 3 Release?

Netflix

At this point in time, there's no telling when Extraction 3 will be released on Netflix.

Production has been delayed on some of Netflix's biggest projects recently like Stranger Things Season 5 and Wednesday Season 2, all due to the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes taking over Hollywood.

This almost certainly means that Extraction 3 will face similar delays, especially with no updates having been made public on the progress of its script.

Previously, the threequel was confirmed for development at Netflix's June 2023 TUDUM event, only one day after Extraction 2 began its streaming run.

The latest release in the franchise dominated Netflix in terms of views, earning 17.5 million views from June 26 to July 2, 2023. This placed Extraction 2 atop Netflix's English-language film list for three straight weeks, leading to Extraction 3 quickly getting the green light.

Even with no production timeframe set in stone, the team behind the first two movies is already looking toward the future for the third story in the franchise.

When star Chris Hemsworth announced that Extraction 3 was in the works at TUDUM 2023 (via ComicBook.com) he thanked fans profusely while setting the stage for his Tyler Rake to keep moving forward:

"I want to thank all of you sincerely from the bottom of my heart, the fans and the support for the first film. We wouldn't be here without you. So thank you, thank you so much... I know we've only just released 'Extraction 2,' but is anyone interested in seeing more of Tyler Rake in the future? Well, guess what, because between us, between us friends, we're already talking about 'Extraction 3' thanks to the response."

Director Sam Hargrave spoke with GamesRadar about potential storylines for Extraction 3, only teasing how much room there is for the franchise to grow and wondering how many people are "craving another Tyler Rake adventure:"

"There is so much room for this franchise to expand and places where it can go." I’m excited about what that next adventure for Tyler Rake could be. We’ll see how this one does. We’ll see how people feel and respond. And if the world is craving another Tyler Rake adventure, I think it’d be something I’d be interested in seeing put up on screen. I have an idea, but I won’t give it away here…"

Additionally, he shared with BroBible in May 2023 that the team was waiting to see how people reacted to Extraction 2, but he confirmed that "there is a story in development for a third movie:"

"We’re kind of waiting to see how the second movie is received. Fingers crossed, if people enjoy the second one, there already is — and this is without spoiling anything — but there is a story in development for a third movie in the works. What it is exactly, I can’t say right now, but I believe there is another adventure in the wind for Tyler Rake."

Joe Russo also spoke with Collider in April 2023 about the third movie, noting that there's "certainly room for an Extraction 3," highlighting Sam Hargrave's excellent work on the most recent outing:

"I mean, you never want to anticipate the audience's response, but there's certainly room for an 'Extraction 3.' There are some surprises in 'Extraction 2' that could open up the world of 'Extraction,' on top of which, I think Sam Hargrave did an incredible job with this film, and I think that he has topped the first one."

Extraction 3 Cast: Who Will Return?

Netflix

With a number of big Hollywood names taking the spotlight in the first two Extraction films, Extraction 3 will continue that trend with a cast filled with some impressive star power.

Leading the way in this effort is Thor and Men in Black: International star Chris Hemsworth, who plays the leading character, Tyler Rake, in this set of action adventures. After being forced out of retirement in Extraction 2 to save a family in need of help, Rake will continue to headline this series as the former Australian soldier turned black-ops mercenary.

Alongside Hemsworth will almost certainly be Golshifteh Farahani, who played Nik Khan in both of the first two films. Nik was another mercenary who worked closely with Tyler, and Extraction 2 gave her much more to do in the stunt department as she assisted Tyler on his next mission.

Tyler's ex-wife Mia should also be back after she was revealed to be the person who hired him to save his sister, with Black Widow and Quantum of Solace star Olga Kurlyenko taking on that role.

Hemsworth will also likely have another MCU alum back by his side in Idris Elba, known for his roles in the Thor trilogy and Sonic the Hedgehog 2. His character, Alcott, kickstarted Extraction 2 by recruiting Tyler for his next dangerous mission after being introduced as "The Man in the Suit."

What Will Happen in Extraction 3?

Netflix

Based on the end of Extraction 2, there are a couple of plot points that fans are expecting to see when Extraction 3 officially goes into development.

In the final moments of the last movie, Tyler and Nik are imprisoned as Mia informs her ex-husband that Ketevan and her kids have been moved into protective custody, assuring Tyler that their son died believing his dad was a hero.

Then, Tyler is taken out of prison to meet with the stranger from the start of the movie about another job to take in exchange for his freedom, although Tyler won't accept the job if it doesn't include Nik. Thankfully, the stranger brought Nik along for this venture as well.

The best bet is that this next movie would pick up right from that moment as Tyler goes on his next mission.

Extraction and Extraction 2 are now streaming on Netflix.