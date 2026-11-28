Marvel Studios is resurrecting a major Disney+ villain for an upcoming Phase 7 movie. Since the studio began telling stories on the streamer in 2021, it has introduced several powerful antagonists like Kang the Conqueror, Agatha Harkness, and Lady Death, but the final project of Phase 5 debuted a villain fans had been waiting decades to see in live action. This character from the pits of hell has had major encounters with Doctor Doom, Doctor Strange, Peter Parker, and plenty of others in Marvel Comics, and he's set to play an even bigger role in the MCU.

Industry insider Daniel Richtman recently revealed on his Patreon that Mephisto from the Disney+ series Ironheart is being brought back, writing, "Sacha Baron Cohen will return as Mephisto." According to Richtman, the return happens in Ghost Rider, Marvel's Phase 7 film unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con in July, where star Ryan Gosling took the stage to reveal the project.

Marvel Television

Directed by Shawn Levy, Ghost Rider arrives on July 28, 2028. It hasn't been confirmed exactly which iteration of Ghost Rider Gosling is playing, but all signs point to Johnny Blaze, and given the history the character shares with Mephisto, it's the likeliest destination for Sacha Baron Cohen's Lord of Lies. Richtman has also mentioned that the film is being developed as the launchpad for a Midnight Sons crossover, with Mephisto as the connective tissue.

In the comics, when Johnny Blaze learns that his mentor, motorcycle stuntman Crash Simpson, is dying of terminal cancer, he desperately makes a deal with Mephisto to save the life of the man who raised him as his adoptive father. Crash died anyway in a motorcycle accident.

When Mephisto came to collect Johnny's soul per the terms of their deal, he was stopped by Crash's daughter, Roxanne Simpson, whose purity of heart and a recited incantation drove the demon away. Mephisto still got his way, though, binding Johnny's soul to the demon Zarathos and turning him into Ghost Rider.

The MCU's Mephisto has already struck deals with a fair few characters. Cohen's villain empowered Parker Robbins in Ironheart, who took on the alias of the Hood. He also made a deal with a grieving Riri Williams in the finale, resurrecting her best friend, Natalie Washington. Following the series, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed Mephisto will be a "prominent" presence in the MCU going forward. And with Cohen's return imminent, Johnny Blaze or Danny Ketch could be his next target.

Other Disney+ Villains Set to Return in the MCU

Kingpin

Marvel Television

By the finale of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk had been stripped of his power as New York's mayor and sent into exile. Regardless, he's returning for the third and final season in March 2027, though he won't be the main villain this time around.

By the time Season 3 arrives, D'Onofrio will have played the character for 12 years, and there's still room for more. Fans have been itching to see Fisk and Spider-Man trade punches in a film, and there's a chance it happens, potentially in Spider-Man 5.

The complicated rights situation between Sony and Marvel could prove a stumbling block, but Feige has said the complexity is overblown. Asked on the Happy Sad Confused podcast about the rights situation, he answered, "They're not, they're not. There are things to navigate, like everything else. We talked about all those characters at some point." This offers a glimmer of hope for a crossover.

Bullseye

Marvel Television

Wilson Bethel's Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter survived Born Again Season 2 and came out the other side as a CIA operative working for Mr. Charles. Bethel has confirmed his Season 3 return and teased that Dex now operates as more of a "killer for hire," much closer to his comic book counterpart. Set photos have also revealed a new, comic-accurate Bullseye costume, complete with the classic mask and logo.

Season 3 brings back Élodie Yung as Elektra, and crew merchandise for the production referenced Daredevil #181, the infamous issue where Bullseye kills her. That could hint at a major battle between the pair, which wouldn't be surprising, since Marvel often seeds teases of that nature ahead of big releases.

The last Spider-Man movie was a grounded, street-level affair featuring the Punisher and other characters of that ilk. Given how well Brand New Day performed at the box office, Marvel could pursue a similar direction in Spider-Man 5, which would open the door for a villain like Bullseye to appear beyond Born Again.

Magneto

Marvel Studios

Sir Ian McKellen officially reprises Erik Lehnsherr in Avengers: Doomsday this December and could return for 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars if he survives the events of Doomsday. Before that, Marvel Studios brought Magneto back in the Disney+ series X-Men '97, where he briefly led the X-Men after Charles Xavier's reported demise.

Beyond McKellen's take, Marvel could introduce a new version of Magneto as it enters its mutant saga. Phase 7's slate includes the Jake Schreier-directed X-Men reboot, and a fresh Magneto casting is possible, with Christopher Abbott already confirmed as the film's Charles Xavier.

Mystique

Marvel Studios

Rebecca Romijn is also set to return as Mystique in Doomsday, her first substantial appearance as the shapeshifter since X-Men: The Last Stand. Mystique has had a Disney+ presence too, appearing in the X-Men '97 Season 2 post-credits scene, where she killed Valerie Cooper in cold blood and set herself up to impersonate her. With a new era of mutant stories being ushered in, a new Mystique will likely be cast for either the Phase 7 reboot or a follow-up.

Namor

Marvel Studios

Tenoch Huerta's Namor served as the primary antagonist of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever but arrives in Avengers: Doomsday as a hero. The character also featured in the Disney+ series Marvel Zombies, that time as a zombified version with no mind of his own. Huerta's character could return beyond Doomsday and Secret Wars, with Black Panther 3 set to arrive on December 15, 2028, and Ryan Coogler directing again.

A new Black Panther is being introduced in the film, and Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Denzel Washington are all reported to feature. With the close ties between Talokan and Wakanda, it's hard to imagine the king of the underwater nation not at least making an effort to meet the new Black Panther.