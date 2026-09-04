Black Panther 3 Joins 8 Big Disney Sci-Fi Sequels to Premiere In Theaters In the Studio's Highly-Coveted December Slot

When Black Panther 3 hits theaters on December 15, 2028, it will join a line of sci-fi sequels that have held a coveted theatrical release window. Summer blockbuster season is well known, but the holiday release window has proven just as crucial to a movie's success. With many casual and devoted theater-goers alike typically having more time off around or during December, movie theaters tend to see an influx of attendees and their families.

Black Panther 3 is hitting theaters at a critical time. December 15, 2028, falls just before arguably the biggest rush of the holidays: Christmas and New Year's. This is likely an intentional decision by Disney and Marvel Studios, as many other sci-fi sequels released in the same timeframe have performed exceptionally well. Black Panther 3's release also marks the first time a Black Panther movie has debuted within Disney's December release window, which is often reserved for bigger franchise blockbusters. This suggests that Black Panther is now widely regarded as one of Disney's most important franchises.

Marvel Studios

One of Disney's other massive sci-fi franchises followed a similar track in 2025: James Cameron's Avatar. Avatar: Fire and Ash was released in theaters on December 19, 2025, and grossed nearly $1.5 billion at the global box office, surpassing one of Disney's most lucrative franchises.

This strategy proved repeatedly fruitful for the Avatar franchise, as Avatar: The Way of Water was released in a highly coveted December 2023 slot and earned a whopping $2.3 billion.

20th Century Studios

In between Fire and Ash and Black Panther 3 looms a pair of significant sci-fi sequels, Avengers: Doomsday (December 18, 2027) and Avengers: Secret Wars (December 17, 2027). The two-part culmination of Marvel Studios' Multiverse Saga begins in just under four months, with pre-ticket sales showing early signs of box office triumph for the first of the two Avengers flicks.

Avengers films have always performed exceptionally well for Disney and Marvel Studios, and slotting both into December slots, a first for the franchise, will likely amplify their numbers, despite lingering criticism and hesitation over the studio's recent track record.

Marvel Studios

Another juggernaut of a franchise under Disney's belt, Star Wars, has utilized a December release timeframe several times: The Force Awakens (December 18, 2015), Rogue One (December 16, 2016), The Last Jedi (December 15, 2017), and The Rise of Skywalker (December 20, 2019). Combined, these films brought just over $5.5 billion into Disney and Lucasfilm's pockets. It's unknown whether this tactic will be used again for the galaxy far, far away, as there are no Star Wars films solidified on the docket beyond next May's Starfighter.

Rewinding the clock a bit, Disney has also demonstrated that it's not just Marvel or Star Wars franchise sequels that can do well in December. 2018's Mary Poppins Returns, starring Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda (the latter of whom was absent from Moana 2), ended its theatrical run just shy of $350 million following its December 19 release date. The original Mary Poppins from 1964 earned around $103, making Mary Poppins Returns a colossal success for one of Disney's most timeless franchises.

Disney

Switching gears to another classic Disney property, The Lion King franchise has appeared in Disney's December release schedule, with its live-action prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King, hitting theaters on December 20, 2024. Serving as a follow-up to the first live-action The Lion King from Summer 2019, Mufasa earned nearly $725 million worldwide.

2028 is a stacked year for Marvel Studios, with Ghost Rider, X-Men, and then Black Panther 3 as the holiday capper. Given Disney's history of December releases, it should come as no surprise that the MCU threequel is on track to make box office gold. The X-Men reboot movie and Black Panther 3 could have easily traded slots (with X-Men slated to hit theaters on May 5, 2028), as anticipation is skyrocketing to finally have the mutants in the MCU. But Disney and Marvel Studios seem to be all-in on the now David Jonsson-led franchise, and claiming a stake in December for Black Panther 3 is proof of concept.