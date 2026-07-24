Marvel Studios Confirms 6th MCU Movie Releasing After Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel has about half a dozen movies confirmed for development after 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday. The next Avengers movie is expected to be one of the biggest comic book movies ever, setting up something even more significant in its 2027 sequel, Secret Wars. After a potential reset for this expansive franchise, solo movies will help drive the story forward until the next major event.

Reported by Deadline, Ryan Reynolds confirmed that he and Marvel Studios are working on a fourth Deadpool movie, which would be the second one set in the MCU. During a panel at Fanatics Fest 2026 in New York, he touched on how there are "a few deep cuts" he believes are "missing behind the movies" from Marvel Comics. Specifically pointing out work from Deadpool co-creator Fabian Nicieza and comic writer Gerry Duggan, he could not tease anything about the movie but said it is "going to be great:"

"There's a few really deep cuts that I think are missing behind the movies. I think there's a few deep cuts missing from some of the comics. There's certainly some stuff that, you know, I love that Fabian Nicieza [co-creator of Deadpool] wrote that is incredible. Gerry Duggan, who was a friend, was an incredible comic writer. There's stuff upcoming. There's eventually, you know, remotely another Deadpool film. It's going to be great."

Marvel Studios

As of writing, sources say Deadpool 4 is in early development, but it does not have a writer or director attached. This comes after 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine became the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history, grossing over $1.3 billion worldwide and becoming a massive critical hit. This is one of six movies confirmed to be in development following the release of Avengers: Doomsday in theaters on December 18,.

Every MCU Movie Being Released After Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel Studios

After Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios will close out the Multiverse Saga with Avengers: Secret Wars, once again directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, on December 17, 2027. While only a few cast members are confirmed as of writing, Robert Downey Jr. is expected to return as Doctor Doom, leading what should be one of the biggest ensembles in any comic book movie ever.

Secret Wars is expected to reset the MCU moving forward, potentially recasting some of the Infinity Saga's biggest heroes with new actors. It will also set the stage for teams like the Fantastic Four and the X-Men to be more fully integrated with everything already established under Marvel Studios' watch.

Black Panther 3

Marvel Studios

Early plans are in place for Marvel Studios to continue its Wakanda-centric story in the upcoming Black Panther 3. Ryan Coogler is confirmed to direct and write the movie, and it could be released as the first MCU movie in the upcoming Phase 7.

Story details are still being kept under wraps, as is most of the cast outside of Letitia Wright's return to the role of Shuri. However, Oscar-winner Denzel Washington is confirmed for an unspecified role in this movie, and rumors hint at him playing the threequel's villain.

Shang-Chi 2

Marvel Studios.

After Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings became one of Marvel’s biggest post-COVID-19 hits, plans were confirmed for a sequel to be developed. Even five years after the original movie was released, however, there is no timeframe for Shang-Chi 2’s filming schedule or release date.

Destin Daniel Cretton is expected to return as this movie's director after taking the same job on the first Shang-Chi, 2026's Wonder Man, and 2026's Spider-Man: Brand New Day. However, plot details are still unknown, especially with Shang-Chi playing a role in at least one, if not both, of the next two Avengers movies.

X-Men

Marvel Studios

After gaining the rights to these heroes in Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, Marvel Studios is on its way to making its first MCU X-Men movie. Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier will lead the story efforts, while Hunger Games writer Michael Lesslie will pen the script.

This film will feature a new cast of actors playing the mutants, with characters like Cyclops, Jean Grey, and Professor X expected to lead the way. Marvel is also expected to feature villains never seen in a live-action movie before, including Mr. Sinister.

Nova

Marvel Comics

Having been teased for a role in the MCU for years, the powerful cosmic hero Nova will have his own solo Marvel Studios movie in development. He was originally rumored to be in contention for a starring role in a solo Disney+ series, but his project was later changed to a feature-length movie in mid-July.

This new movie will feature Michael Waldron as the writer, following his work on Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It is also unclear if the movie will focus on the Richard Rider version of Nova or Sam Alexander, and there is no timeframe for its production or release yet.