Netflix has just unveiled a first look at a new fantasy sci-fi show that looks to be a perfect replacement for Arcane. Back in 2021, Netflix released Arcane, an animated series adapting the world and story of Riot Games' League of Legends universe. The series was acclaimed for its unique animation style, incredible story, and immersive fantastical world. But Arcane ended with its second season in 2024, leaving fans wanting more.

The first teaser for Planeswalker, a new fantasy sci-fi series adapting the world of Magic: The Gathering, appears to be a perfect new show for Arcane fans to dive into. Netflix released a first behind-the-scenes look at the animated adaptation, which comes from animation studio DIGIC Pictures and VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas, in collaboration with Hasbro Entertainment and Wizards of the Coast.

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In the teaser, Planeswalker displays a unique animation art style that can't help but draw parallels with the animation of Arcane. Showrunner Matalas told Netflix that "We have the ability to bring these characters to life in ways that the audience hasn’t seen before."

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The main clip shows a pyromancer character in Planeswalker looking to the sky as she lights a street lamp with fire conjured from her hands.

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The character animation bears a clear resemblance to the hybrid 2D/3D painterly aesthetic that Arcane's animation studio, Fortiche, created and utilized in the show's two-season run, which was beloved by fans.

DIGIC Pictures provides the animation for Planeswalker, which previously worked on computer-generated cutscenes and animation for projects like Secret Level, Call of Duty, and Star Wars: Outlaws.

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The similarities between Arcane and Planeswalker don't end there. Both Netflix shows are set in sci-fi/fantasy blended worlds and are based on hugely popular pop culture worlds: one is Riot's online multiplayer game, League of Legends, and the other is the tabletop collectible card game phenomenon, Magic: The Gathering.

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The first synopsis for Planeswalker describes it as an "epic fantasy saga," about "the fierce clash between formidable mages known as Planeswalkers." It also introduces the main character seen in the first look, whose name is Chandra, and describes her as a "volatile pyromancer hunter for her gifts:"

PLANESWALKER, an epic fantasy saga from the world of Magic: The Gathering, chronicles the fierce clash between formidable mages known as Planeswalkers. At the center of this struggle for power and survival burns Chandra, a volatile pyromancer hunted for her gifts, and haunted by her past. Confronted by an insidious force, Chandra and some of the most legendary Planeswalkers must harness their extraordinary abilities, navigate treacherous alliances, and battle their own inner demons to prevent a cataclysmic war that threatens to consume their very existence. As the line between victory and annihilation grows thinner, a single spark determines the fate of thousands of worlds.

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Both Arcane and Planeswalker draw upon the iconic characters from the League of Legends and Magic: The Gathering worlds, respectively. League of Legends is known for its roster of playable heroes, a handful of which become the focus in Arcane, with the series placing a strong emphasis on character.

Planeswalker has a similar advantage. In Magic: The Gathering, planeswalkers are a card type, and depict some of the most powerful characters in the whole game. Planeswalker will expand the lore of some of these characters who were previously confined to just artwork and descriptions on a series of cards.

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One difference fans will find between the worlds of Arcane and Planeswalker is that while Arcane takes place primarily in one universe, Planeswalker is a multiversal story that follows characters who can travel between universes. "Each one of these cards is a window into this incredible world. It’s not just world-building - it’s worlds-building," Matalas described in the first look.

That said, Arcane did eventually delve into the Multiverse and parallel timelines with the threat of the anomaly in Season 2, along with Ekko, who, with the help of Heimerdinger, was able to visit another universe.

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Planeswalker hasn't been given an official release date yet, but Netflix confirmed it would be releasing in 2027. Matalas, Cindy Appel, and Patrick Osborne are executive producers on the show.

Arcane Fans Will Find A Lot to Love in Planeswalker

Planeswalker has yet to be released, so it's difficult to say whether it will deliver exactly what Arcane fans are looking for, but just from the brief snippets that Netflix has revealed so far, the similarities are looking very promising.

Something special about Arcane is how accessible it made the world of League of Legends to new fans, and how creatively it interpreted the game's lore to satisfy existing fans. Planeswalker now has the chance to do the same for Magic: The Gathering, bringing its rich history, worlds, and lore to life in an animated show that can draw in new viewers to the MTG world and build upon the franchise that so many people already love.

When Arcane ended after just two seasons, it was with the hint that Riot Games and Netflix had more spin-offs planned from the League of Legends world. However, two years later, nothing has been announced. This makes Planeswalker's release in 2027 the next best thing that Arcane fans can look forward to in this distinct style and genre.