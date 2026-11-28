Working on an Avengers movie is a tough task, as one would imagine, but it can also be exciting, as Florence Pugh learned from her colleague Scarlett Johansson, who portrayed Natasha Romanoff for over a decade in the MCU. The details Johansson shared left Pugh eager for her character's crossover into Avengers: Doomsday, which arrives in theaters on December 18.

Pugh detailed her conversation with Johansson in the latest Doomsday issue of Empire, a special world-exclusive edition dedicated to the blockbuster. She recalled seeing Avengers: Endgame after signing on to play Yelena Belova in Black Widow. She loved it so much that she asked Johansson what working on such a movie was like, to which the actress answered, "They are the most fun." That response made Pugh eager for her own Doomsday experience:

"That was just such a phenomenal film to watch on a big screen [Avengers: Endgame]. I remember asking Scarlett what it was like to work on those things, and she said, 'They are the most fun.' I was always hoping that the storyline would come around to her being in a similar situation to her sister, and being able to understand what it feels like to fight for the greater good."

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As it turns out, wishes do come true. Pugh's moment has come full circle. After playing Yelena in Black Widow, Hawkeye, Thunderbolts, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, she is finally appearing in the mega crossover she always envisioned for her character.

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Pugh's character will be just as integral as Johansson's was in the previous Avengers movies, especially in Endgame, where she made the ultimate sacrifice. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige first hinted in a Vanity Fair cover story that Doomsday will be "anchored" by Yelena, and Pugh is flattered by his words, telling Empire it is "wonderful to hear that he thinks that":

"It's honestly such a massive operation that I have no clue where I will be in this storyline. You can't even fathom that what you're gonna do is gonna anchor anything, so it's wonderful to hear that he thinks that."

Handing Yelena a major role is fitting, given how much character development she has undergone since her 2021 introduction, gaining plenty of battlefield experience and eventually leading the New Avengers.

The New Avengers' dynamics are one of the film's big draws, and David Harbour, who plays Alexei Shostakov, Yelena's father, teased the chemistry he shares with Pugh:

"Florence really loves the Alexei-Yelena dynamic of this weird, difficult, tortured, paternal love that she needs so desperately, and so does he. Florence would throw in these little things, or do these little things, and that really adds up."

How Impactful Will Yelena Belova Be in Avengers: Doomsday?

Feige's description of Yelena's Doomsday role makes clear she plays a big part, but how important will she be? The movie pits her New Avengers against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, a multiversal threat only the Sentry in their ranks can go blow for blow with. They have to work hand in hand with the Avengers, Fantastic Four, Wakandans, and X-Men.

As powerful as Doom is, forging Yelena's team of misfits into a united front with the other heroes could prove an even bigger challenge than fighting the Latverian himself, since the New Avengers only reluctantly joined forces and are not exactly cut out for a large team-up dynamic.

One of Yelena's biggest jobs as an anchor would be uniting her teammates with the other hero groups, which is crucial if they are to stand a chance against Doctor Doom, who now has the Scarlet Witch in his ranks and has already come to collect the Hulk as he spreads his reign of tyranny across the multiverse. Yelena pulling this off would be one of the biggest feats in the movie.

One way she could do it is by coming to an agreement with Anthony Mackie's Captain America over the Avengers name, the chief cause of the rift between Sam Wilson's team and Yelena's faction. Getting along with the Avengers would make it easier to bond with the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Wakandans.

On the battlefield itself, it will be interesting to see how exactly Yelena could be a game-changer, given that she is human with no superpowers and Doctor Doom comes fortified with powers and magic on a level never seen before in the MCU. Yelena's sister, Natasha, played a massive role in the war against Thanos despite being human herself, so the new Avengers leader could be just as important in the fight despite her lack of powers.