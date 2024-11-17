In Act 2 of Arcane Season 2 the Netflix series re-introduced Singed and confirmed a popular theory about his connection to a League of Legends champion.

Arcane is an animated adaptation of Riot Games' League of Legends online multiplayer game and brings many of the popular champions to life on-screen.

Arcane first introduced Singed (voiced by cast member Brett Tucker) in Season 1 as Silco's right-hand man and the scientist who helped him manufacture Shimmer. Singed was also known for the twisted experiments he ran on both humans and animals, none of which seemed to have an end goal until now.

Arcane Season 2 Introduces Singed's Daughter Orianna

Netflix

In Arcane Season 2, Episode 5 the motivation behind Singed's mysterious experiments and his obsession with evolution is revealed.

In the episode, Ambessa and Caitlyn accompany Singed to his lab in Zaun so that they can use him to track down the beast Warwick. It's there that Caitlyn reveals she has uncovered Singed's real identity to be "Dr. Reveck:"

"One such mystery caught my attention. The curious dismissal of a revered academy alchemist. Unparalleled by all accounts and no mention of his crime. This led to one other missing puzzle piece whose absence has always gnawed at my mind. Who invented Shimmer? We have our answer now don't we, Dr. Reveck?"

While Singed was once thought to be an original character created for Arcane, the reveal that he is actually Dr. Revek links him to a specific character from League of Legends lore.

In the game, Corin Reveck is an artificer who is known for his craftwork with artificial limbs. He also has a daughter who he is overly protective of and who helps him to run his shop.

Shortly after this conversation, Arcane introduces Singed's daughter, Orianna, who he keeps in a comatose state due to an unknown debilitating disease that threatens to kill her.

Singed reveals in Act 2 that all of his experiments have been conducted in an effort to beat death. He believes that Warwick's regenerative blood may hold the key to Orianna living again.

Who is Orianna in League of Legends?

The reveal that Singed is Dr Reveck is a theory many fans have held since Arcane began. This has also come with the hope that his daughter Orianna, who is a known champion in League of Legends, could make an appearance in the show.

In the lore of the game, Orianna is a curious and empathetic young girl who is diagnosed with a debilitating lung disease after she spends many nights attempting to help the people of Zaun following a dangerous chemical gas leak.

Desperate to save her, Reveck got to work producing Orianna a set of artificial lungs. After a successful surgery, the poison began to spread to other parts of Orianna's body, so Reveck created replaced her body parts piece by piece with artificial limbs until only her heart remained.

To prevent Orianna from ever straying too far from him again, Reveck kept the key to wind her lungs in a special safe. This is something which is also alluded to in Arcane via the key Singed keeps inside his locket that opens the chamber to Orianna's room.

Orianna is sometimes known as the Lady of Clockwork in League of Legends, thanks to her infatuation with crafting clockwork dancers which is something that also informs her character design and abilities.

Arcane Season 2 is set to be the last for the series, meaning it may not be possible to see all of Orianna's lore play out on screen in the remaining three episodes of the season. However, the character's origin has been set up and it's possible she could appear in any future League of Legends adaptations set in Arcane's world.

Arcane Season 2 Act 3 will be released on Netflix on November 23.