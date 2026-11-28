Netflix is officially replacing Millie Bobby Brown as the face of the Stranger Things franchise (and it might be the smartest move yet). For nearly a decade, Brown's Eleven has been the undisputed main character of Stranger Things, and the show has made it clear she is its emotional heart and public anchor. Eleven's powers, trauma, backstory, and Brown's performance defined the show's identity, blurring the line between Stranger Things and Eleven. Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven is perhaps the show's most powerful character. Her evolution from a misunderstood, shaved-headed fugitive to Hawkins' protector drove the series, with marketing rarely straying from her as the main focus of its core stories. However, that era is now poised to end.

Stranger Things finished its run on Netflix on December 31, 2025, effectively ending Eleven's story. While Eleven's fate was deliberately left ambiguous in the finale, the series has ended, leaving no path for Millie Bobby Brown's version of the character to continue as the franchise's central figure. With the original show finished, Netflix is officially shifting its focus to Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure, a 1950s-set prequel that will introduce an entirely new ensemble and lead character, quietly establishing a new face for the franchise in Eleven's absence.

Netflix

Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers told Netflix that Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure is a completely fresh direction for the franchise imbued with a "new setting, new heroes and villains:"

"We’ve been dreaming of 'Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure' for many years now, and to see it become a reality is surreal and exhilarating. It’s Stranger Things, but also thrillingly fresh, with a new setting, new heroes and villains, and new … actually, we’re not allowed to say any more. Now, on to casting. In the meantime — watch the skies, nerds!"

The series is set in Marion, Nevada, on April 19, 1955, four years before the events of the stage play Stranger Things: The First Shadow (which explored Henry Creel's origins before Vecna) and decades before Eleven's arrival and the game-changing events in Hawkins, Indiana. The first teaser of the series already raised many questions about the spinoff, including the widely theorized existence of UFOs and wormholes that could connect to the franchise's Upside Down mythology. Production is scheduled for New Mexico in 2027, with Joe Wright directing the first three episodes.

Stranger Things' Eleven replacement will serve as the new lead of Other Worlds, and this character has a lot to live up to due to how Eleven raised the bar so high during her five-season stint on Netflix.

How Other Worlds' Eleven Replacement Can Differ from Millie Bobby Brown's Character

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Based on the established details from Other Worlds, the show's Eleven replacement will feel native to mid-1950s Nevada rather than a telekinetic refugee. Instead of potentially being hounded by experiments, this new lead character could be shaped by this era's particular mix of post-war optimism, Cold War suspicion, and emerging UFO paranoia.

Stranger Things could make Millie Bobby Brown's replacement stand out by giving the reins to a curious local teen without powers who spearheads an investigation into the mystery alongside their group of friends. It's possible that this new character could be living near an early version of Area 51 (a location strongly teased in the show's first teaser), or that their parents are connected to the military, which could cause more drama within the household if their investigations get exposed.

Other Worlds' story could lead into government cover-ups, community suspicion, and personal cost without relying on the Upside Down or Demogorgons (at first). Still, the purpose of this Stranger Things prequel is to answer longstanding mysteries about the overall saga, meaning it is poised to pull back the curtain on the phenomenon that truly led to the "curse" that overshadowed Hawkins years later.

Giving the show's Eleven replacement a different backstory by making them the first one who notices something wrong or who refuses to accept the official explanation from the government, instead of being at the core of the mystery, could make Other Worlds a compelling watch for both new and die-hard fans of the franchise.

The original Stranger Things thrived on 1980s nostalgia, small-town friendship, and an underground threat. Other Worlds is positioned differently, as its open desert setting has many different storytelling opportunities to expand the franchise, such as atomic testing, early space-age anxiety, and the first wave of American UFO mythology. This is on top of the already-obvious different visual language that will be shown on-screen.

These differences allow the show's Eleven replacement to define the franchise on their own terms. While Eleven's power and trauma made her stand out, the new character's strength will more likely be anchored in curiosity, stubbornness, or the ability to navigate institutional secrecy and interpersonal fallout in a world that still believes the government can be trusted. By replacing Eleven with a new character, Other Worlds can fully reset the emotional and thematic stakes of the Stranger Things franchise.