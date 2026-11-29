Tom Holland's Spider-Man has received a brand-new logo, and it looks gorgeous. The addition officially marks the sixth logo the character has received in the MCU, almost as many as the Avengers, which speaks to how big a presence he is in Marvel's shared universe. Holland's hero was only introduced in 2016's Captain America: Civil War and has since headlined four solo movies, all of which have received logos.

Marvel Studios unveiled the new logo for Spider-Man: (Brand New) Brand New Day, the extended cut of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which arrives in theaters on December 4 with roughly 10 minutes of new footage and a couple more surprises. The studio shared a new poster for the release featuring the updated design. The logo keeps the bold, comic book-style "Spider-Man" lettering from the film's original branding, along with the classic red-and-blue color scheme and the yellow "Brand New Day" subtitle underneath.

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The big change then comes in the middle of the design. The words "(Brand New)" are now placed across the logo in a white handwritten script, the same chalkboard style used consistently throughout the Home trilogy's designs.

Sony Pictures

The new illustration essentially merges the trilogy era and the new phase of Spider-Man storytelling, with Peter now in college, in one subtle touch. Notably, (Brand New) Brand New Day marks the second Tom Holland Spider-Man movie to have two logos.

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The accompanying poster shows Peter Parker sitting on a steel beam high above New York City at sunset, holding his mask in his lap, giving collectors another great piece of art.

The design gives Holland's Spidey a sixth logo after only four movies, inching ever closer to the Avengers franchise, which has received nine logos so far. The gap is understandable since the Avengers banner began in the MCU in 2012.

Every Other Spider-Man Logo Released by Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: Homecoming

The first logo of the Holland era debuted at CinemaCon in April 2016, where Sony unveiled the title and the art on the same stage. Holland introduced it himself, fresh off the Captain America: Civil War red carpet.

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The design set the template for years to come. Chunky yellow letters spelled out "Spider-Man," while "Homecoming" appeared below in a white handwritten font with Spider-Man's mask placed within the second "o."

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To this day, fans remain impressed by how closely the look echoed the original Amazing Spider-Man comic book branding.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Holland revealed Spider-Man: Far From Home's title himself in June 2018 through an Instagram video hilariously disguised as an accidental leak.

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The bit became a running joke that Marvel later referenced when announcing the third film's title.

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The logo kept the chalk-style subtitle from Homecoming but flipped the main Spider-Man title to red with a gold outline, giving the sequel its own identity while maintaining the Home trilogy design pattern.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The third film had an even more elaborate title reveal, one that remains fondly remembered. In late February 2021, Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon each posted fake titles with fake logos: Spider-Man: Phone Home, Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker, and Spider-Man: Home Slice.

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The real title came the very next day in a video of the trio leaving director Jon Watts' office, showing a whiteboard covered in rejected names.

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The official logo traded the warm colors of the first two films for bright blue letters with red-orange trim. The handwritten subtitle maintained the same design, though.

The movie became a phenomenon. It earned $1.92 billion worldwide, becoming Sony's highest-grossing Spider-Man movie until Brand New Day's arrival.

Spider-Man: No Way Home The More Fun Stuff Version

Sony announced the extended cut of No Way Home in June 2022 to celebrate 60 years of Spider-Man in comics and 20 years of Spider-Man films.

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It hit theaters that September with roughly 13 minutes of added and extended scenes, plus a new post-credits sequence.

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The logo kept the No Way Home design intact and added "The More Fun Stuff Version" in yellow handwritten letters below.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The fourth film wiped the slate clean for Holland's hero after the No Way Home spell, and so did the branding. Sony and Marvel revealed the title and logo at CinemaCon in March 2025 through a pre-recorded video from Holland, with director Destin Daniel Cretton appearing on stage in person.

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This logo marked the end of the beloved handwritten subtitle. In its place was bold, comic-style lettering: red and blue for the main title, and yellow for the words "Brand New Day" beneath.

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The title itself came from the 2008 comic storyline that reset Peter Parker's life, similar to where No Way Home left the character.

Bonus: Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

The Disney+ animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, from Marvel Studios Animation, is not part of the six-logo count since it is not MCU canon, but it deserves a mention.

Marvel Animation

The show premiered in January 2025 with a cel-shaded style that pays homage to the early Amazing Spider-Man comics of Steve Ditko and John Romita Sr., and its branding leans into that same classic comic look.

Marvel Studios

The series takes place in an alternate timeline where Norman Osborn mentors Peter Parker instead of Tony Stark, with Hudson Thames voicing the wall-crawler.

Marvel Animation

Marvel first announced the show as Spider-Man: Freshman Year in 2021 before retitling it two years later.

Marvel Animation

Season 2 is set to arrive on Disney+ on January 13, 2027, telling a more ambitious story than Season 1, with even more villains in play, including the Venom symbiote, plus the introduction of Gwen Stacy and the return of Charlie Cox's Daredevil.