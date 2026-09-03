Wednesday Season 3 Photo Confirms 1 Major Change For Enid Sinclair's Return

Wednesday Season 3 is officially reversing course with a major decision involving Emma Myers' Enid Sinclair following her tragic Season 2 cliffhanger fate. The sophomore season of the Jenna Ortega-led Netflix series had many memorable Wednesday and Enid moments, such as their Freaky Friday-inspired body swap midway through the season that allowed them to discover more about each other. One of the compelling storylines introduced in Wednesday Season 2 is the confirmation that Enid is an Alpha Werewolf, meaning that she is stronger than regular werewolves. However, there's a catch because there is a risk that she might get stuck in her alpha werewolf form if she transforms under the full moon. This is what exactly happened in the Wednesday Season 2 finale, with Enid stuck in her werewolf form and fleeing the scene after saving Wednesday's life.

Set to release as part of Netflix's 2027 slate, Wednesday Season 3's main premise involves Wednesday (with the help of Uncle Fester) heading on a roadtrip to the Canadian border to find Enid, save her, and bring her home. Filming is currently ongoing for Wednesday Season 3, and set photos, alongside Netflix's confirmation, revealed that the titular Addams Family member's roadtrip has expanded to Paris.

New set photos from Wednesday Season 3's filming in Paris emerged on Season 3, confirming that Enid has reunited with Wednesday in Paris. This reunion also came with a major revelation for Enid as it showed her back to her human form in the upcoming season.

The pair can be seen happily reunited, and they seem to be walking through the streets of Paris as if no threat is monitoring them (which is a good sign, especially after Wednesday Season 2 ended).

While Enid returning to her human form might be anticlimactic for some, but this proves that Wednesday found a way to reverse Enid's Alpha Werewolf form.

A set video from @hausofpopcapital on Instagram confirmed that this shot of Jenna Ortega's Wednesday and Emma Myers' Sinclair is not a behind-the-scenes take as filming revealed the two actresses in-character while conversing in the streets of Paris.

Based on the reactions seen in the set photos, Enid seems happy to be reunited with Wednesday while Ortega's Addams Family character appears to be in her usual no-nonsense look.

It's possible that this scene takes place early in the season, considering that Ortega confirmed in a past interview that part of the story of Wednesday Season 3 will dive deep into the senior year of the core cast.

Enid Sinclair's return to human form is exciting in Wednesday Season 3 because she is one of the most entertaining characters on-screen when she is not a werewolf. Enid's dynamic with Wednesday in the aftermath of her saving her in the Season 2 finale will also be interesting to see, and some speculated that Wednesday might show more of her softness as a character.

Netflix

In a September 2025 interview, Emma Myers revealed the two changes she wants for Enid in Wednesday Season 3, noting that she doesn't want to be stuck in werewolf form forever and for both characters not to be "at each other's throats anymore:"

"I'd like to not be stuck as a werewolf forever in Season 3.... I just hope that none of us are at each other's throats anymore. I hope we can be friends."

Netflix

Despite the many shippers of the Wednesday-Enid pairing, it's worth noting that the Netflix series never promised romance for the pair of best friends, as the core of their dynamic has been anchored by their two opposing personalities who keep choosing each other anyway.

Wednesday & Enid's Reunion In Season 3 Is More Important Than Fans Think

Wednesday's Season 2 finale transformed Wednesday and Enid's friendship into something greater. Following Enid's "sacrifice" to save Wednesday, it turned into a debt of gratitude Wednesday cannot ignore, which explains why she was steadfast in preparing for a mission to save her friend.

It's clear that Wednesday and Enid's reunion is not a reset, mainly because it marks the first time Wednesday has to keep a promise that costs her something she actually values. Instead of going home to her family, Wednesday decide to spend the summer on the road, solidifying her growth as a person and a friend.

The first two seasons have doubled down on Wednesday being a detective hellbent on solving the mysteries in Nevermore. Season 3 will look to slightly deviate away from that by focusing on her journey of what sisterhood and a deep friendship truly means.

While the set photos already spoiled the reunion between the pair, they have not spoiled the part that matters, involving how they get there, and what that reunion costs. This is what makes Wednesday Season 3 so compelling since it promises a deep dive into the friendship of two beloved characters right from the get-go.