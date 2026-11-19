Maeve Harrigan (Helen Mirren) has a twisted reason for hating Harry Da Souza (Tom Hardy) in MobLand Season 2, and it is completely tied to her resentment toward her husband, Conrad (Pierce Brosnan). MobLand's sophomore run on Paramount+ pushed the Harrigans to the limit due to their ongoing clash with their unpredictable rival and London drug lord, Frankie Cooper, who is working with Janet McTeer's Kat McAllister (another dangerous major player in the show's criminal landscape). While the external forces are poised to bring the Harrigans down, some internal issues, such as the long, complicated marriage between Maeve and Conrad, could bring them down much earlier. The Harrigan empire has been held together by a combination of fear, loyalty, and relentless problem-solving by Harry Da Souza, the street-smart fixer whose competence repeatedly pulls the Harrigans back from the brink of prison or open war against other crime families. However, Harry's services and loyalty to Conrad placed him in a precarious position in the eyes of Maeve.

In MobLand Season 2, Conrad has grown more impulsive and increasingly unstable, while Maeve continues to test, manipulate, and position herself as the true power behind the throne. Maeve has shown herself willing to sacrifice even her own children (such as using Eddie as a pawn and hostility toward Kevin) when it serves a larger design, and her affection for Conrad has curdled into something more strategic: an insistence that she remain indispensable and that the family is reshaped around her vision rather than his. This is in addition to Conrad's affair that led to the birth of Seraphina, his capable illegitimate daughter (Maeve has never really forgiven Conrad for his cheating fiasco).

Maeve's twisted and longstanding vision requires her to clear the people who keep Conrad's loyalty and structure intact, which is exactly why Harry became one of her targets. Harry's unwavering operational loyalty to Conrad Harrigan and his ability to consistently maintain stability across the Harrigans make him difficult for Maeve to control or sideline.

Paramount+

Maeve has a long-running campaign to reassert dominance within the Harrigan circle and settle old scores with Conrad, who repeatedly stepped outside their marriage. Removing Harry can be seen as a way to eliminate the major hurdle needed to get absolute control. This means that Maeve's hatred toward Harry is not merely out of personal spite, but rather a necessary step in ensuring her future as the Harrigans' new leader and evicting Conrad from that position.

MobLand Season 2 already dropped major clues on how Maeve's hatred toward Harry is being pushed to the forefront. Throughout the show's sophomore run, Maeve has kept Harry out of key meetings, sent Eddie and Harry's daughter Gina on the Medusa assassination plot as a test of Eddie's suitability, and later pushed Gina to stage a suicide attempt specifically to break Harry's resolve and pull him away from the family.

Paramount+

However, Harry is defiant. After he rescues both Eddie and Gina from the Medusa mission in Ireland, he threatens to kill Maeve if she endangers his daughter again. Despite that, Maeve's efforts to isolate or eliminate him continue. MobLand Season 2's penultimate episode showed Maeve asking Eddie to kill Harry to prove he is worthy of the Harrigan name.

Harry's defiance and brilliance are hard to overcome, which is why Eddie's efforts could go down the drain. This possible failed effort from Eddie could derail everything Maeve has planned from the get-go, leading to a pivotal clash with Harry that could define the Harrigans' unpredictable future.

Why Maeve's Hatred Toward Harry Could Lead to Her Own Downfall

Paramount+

Maeve Harrigan's long campaign against Harry Da Souza in MobLand has always been rooted in control. As someone whose competence keeps the Harrigans stable enough to resist the chaos she thrives on, Harry is the only person whom Conrad trusts enough to believe when he tells him that Maeve has a deep-seated revenge plot waiting in the wings against him.

In MobLand Season 2, Maeve's campaign has escalated from quiet exclusion to open efforts to bring Harry down. The problem for Maeve is that these moves are designed to isolate her, weaken the core structure she depends on, and give Harry clear reasons to stop treating her as untouchable.

Maeve's greatest miscalculation is the belief that she can weaken Harry by herself without realizing she is destroying the Harrigans themselves (the same unit she wanted to lead in the first place). Harry serves as the family's operational spine, and killing him would completely derail everything Conrad and the rest of the family have built over decades.

Maeve's schemes create crises that only Harry can solve, then she resents him for solving them and for the authority he gains in the process. Each time Maeve tries to sideline Harry, she retroactively leaves the family more exposed to external enemies like Frankie and Kat McAllister while also eroding the internal trust she needs to maintain her own leadership position.

Harry's warning against Maeve also means that he had drawn his own personal line. Harry has repeatedly proven he will burn through enemies and even allies to protect his own, and continuing to treat his family as disposable tools invites him to stop prioritizing the Harrigans over his blood.

Even if Maeve survives the immediate chaos surrounding Frankie's vengeance toward the Harrigans, it's worth noting that her methods have already damaged the foundations she needs. All in all, Maeve's hatred of Harry is self-destructive, paving the way for her own downfall that could even cost her her life.