Andor creator Tony Gilroy said he is open to Star Wars continuing his story with Cassian Andor and Bix Caleen's baby, who was teased at the end of the Disney+ series. Before Cassian and Jyn Erso's tense dynamic in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Andor introduced Cassian and Bix's long, complicated bond that stretched back to their youth on Ferrix. The pair's dynamic evolved from childhood friends to intermittent lovers who drifted in and out of each other's lives amid the growing Imperial occupation. In Andor Season 2, they built a fragile domestic life together on Yavin, one Cassian increasingly wanted to protect by stepping away from the fight. Bix saw a different path, prompting her to leave Cassian in Andor Season 2, Episode 9 because she believed he had a crucial destiny in the Rebellion.

Cassian never learned he was a father. In the series' finale, set just before the events of Rogue One, Bix was shown in the fields of Mina-Rau holding their infant, which was a quiet image of Cassian's hidden legacy.

Speaking with Polygon, Andor boss Tony Gilroy said he would be open to other Star Wars filmmakers or producers to continue his story with Cassian Andor and Bix Caleen's baby, admitting, "I don't see how it cannot affect it canonically:"

"I don’t see how it cannot affect it canonically. We built a lot of canon over 24 hours. I mean, we stuck to canon a lot, but we created a lot of IP, a lot of characters, a lot of different things. I left them with a baby. One would think that at some point someone’s gonna continue that."

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Gilroy's latest comments align with what he said in a previous interview with Gold Derby in August 2025. The Andor boss clarified then that the ball is in Disney's court on what to do with Cassian and Bix's baby:

"Let’s be really honest, it doesn’t hurt me when I can tell [Walt Disney CEO] Bob Iger there’s a baby. And he can name it, and he can sex it, and they can do whatever they want with it."

Based on the Star Wars timeline, Bix left Cassian on Yavin two years before the Battle of Yavin (BBY). She was already pregnant at the time and later returned to Mina-Rau. The series finale, set in 1 BBY just before Rogue One and the Scarif events, showed Bix with a newborn. This means the child is born roughly between late 2 BBY and early 1 BBY. There are several avenues as to where Cassian and Bix's baby's story could continue.

During the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (set 35 years after the Battle of Yavin), Cassian and Bix's child would be roughly 36 or 37 years old. Ryan Gosling and Shawn Levy's Star Wars: Starfighter is set five years after The Rise of Skywalker, meaning they would be between 40 and 42 years old. That places them firmly in middle age, old enough to have lived through the rise and fall of the New Republic, the First Order, and the final defeat of Palpatine, and young enough to still be an active player in whatever comes next.

Why Star Wars Should Invest In Andor & Bix's Baby In Future Stories

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Andor stands as one of the most critically acclaimed pieces of storytelling the Star Wars franchise has produced in years, and exploring a dangling piece of storyline tied to its character is a golden opportunity that shouldn't be ignored.

Cassian and Bix's child was more than just a sentimental coda for Andor. It served as a living canon connection that directly extends Andor's central themes. Cassian's entire arc was about the cost of rebellion. He gave up everything, including the chance at the life he wanted with Bix, for a cause larger than himself. The baby's existence made that cost permanent and personal.

Any future story that follows the child can explore what happens to the next generation of the Andor bloodline after the war is "won." It explores questions tied to legacy, a restless sense of duty, and the truth behind their father's sacrifice that defined the rebellion. These storylines and arcs are worth exploring (or revisiting) if Cassian's child shows up in the future. Whether in Star Wars Episode X or Starfighter, reintroducing this child is an opportunity to weave together fresh storylines and allow Andor's legacy to return to the big screen.