Star Wars Report Reveals More About Starfighter’s Historic Timeline Placement

Star Wars: Starfighter takes place at a historic point in Star Wars' timeline, and it could shed light on future installments in Lucasfilm's franchise. The 2027 Disney film is from Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy, starring Ryan Gosling. While the film stands on its own, Star Wars: Starfighter's timeline placement may still contain important reveals about characters from the Skywalker Saga.

Star Wars Celebration in 2025 confirmed that Star Wars: Starfighter will take place at a historic point on the timeline. Lucasfilm confirmed the new film is set five years after the events of Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, making it the first film to tackle the galaxy far, far away in the era after the Sequel Trilogy. As Star Wars enters this unprecedented chapter, there's no telling which threads from previous films it may pick up on, but a new report has hinted at one element Starfighter may utilize from The Skywalker Saga.

A report from Making Star Wars (shared by Comicbook.com) reveals that Star Wars: Starfighter will have some connections to the new Jedi Order, founded by Rey (Daisy Ridley).

The rumor reveals that Ryan Gosling's character in the film will be tasked with taking a young boy, played by Flynn Gray, to a Jedi planet. This planet will supposedly be on Adaria, which is "green and lush," and full of Jedi who are mostly new Padawans.

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While there's no mention of whether Ridley will appear as Rey in Star Wars: Starfighter, her character did have plans to continue the Jedi Order after The Rise of Skywalker, which will be covered if the long-gestating Star Wars: New Jedi Order film ever makes it off the ground. It seems that Star Wars: Starfighter might be the place to set up the progress Rey has made in building her new Jedi Order, and with the film's timeline confirmed, fans will see the results of that mission five years in.

Rey picks up the task from Luke Skywalker, who attempted to rebuild the Jedi Order after Return of the Jedi on Ahch-To, but failed after his nephew, Kylo Ren, turned to the Dark Side and the First Order.

If this latest report about Star Wars: Starfighter is anything to go by, it seems Rey may have seen some success in rebuilding the Jedi Order, with a new settlement on Adaria seemingly thriving with a fresh crop of Padawans in training. The report also suggests that Aaron Pierre's mysterious character is linked to the Jedi planet and, by extension, could be connected to Rey as well.

Star Wars: Starfighter is set for release in theaters on May 28, 2027. Directed by Shawn Levy, the wider cast includes Mia Goth, Matt Smith, Amy Adams, and Simon Bird. It will be the next Star Wars film released in theaters after The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Starfighter's Timeline Placement Could Set Up Star Wars' Future

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While Shawn Levy has prepared fans for Star Wars: Starfighter to be a standalone adventure with no appearances from Skywalker Saga characters, that doesn't mean it won't play a role in the future of Lucasfilm's cinematic universe.

Everything that Star Wars: Starfighter does will feel historic given the timeline it takes place in, which is the furthest point in the future any Star Wars project has been. The film has a chance to reveal what the galaxy looks like in the wake of The Rise of Skywalker, and how the Jedi and the Resistance are faring in the years since.

Star Wars: Starfighter is reported to touch on the Jedi, which inherently connects it to Rey. Rey made it her mission to start a new Jedi Order, so it's most likely to be the "Jedi Planet" this report refers to. The 2027 film can reveal how Rey's endeavor is going five years after The Rise of Skywalker, which could then hint at where things will go in future post-Sequel Trilogy films, like the planned one starring Ridley.

Star Wars fans have seen the destruction of the Jedi Order in the Prequel Trilogy, and the ramifications of this in the Original and Sequel Trilogies, but seeing a fledgling Jedi Order in the wake of all this is still relatively new territory for Star Wars to explore, and both Star Wars: Starfighter and Star Wars: New Jedi Order have the chance to capitalize on this thanks to their timeline placements.