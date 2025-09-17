Star Wars Reveals First Look At Ryan Gosling’s Starfighter Character (Photo)

Star Wars: Starfighter actors Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray look stunning in the movie's official first look!

Ryan Gosling in Starfighter and Blade Runner, Star Wawrs Logo

Star Wars: Starfighter director Shawn Levy gave fans the first official look at Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray's characters in the upcoming movie. As first announced during Star Wars Celebration Japan last April, Star Wars: Starfighter is a standalone movie set years after 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The movie is already headlined by a star-studded cast, led by Gosling, Gray, Amy Adams, Mia Goth, Matt Smith, and Aaron Pierre. 

Production began for Star Wars: Starfighter in August 2025, with Lucasfilm sharing a preview of the two lead characters portrayed by Gosling and Gray while on set. Ahead of its May 2027 debut, Levy has built anticipation for the movie by posting a closer look at the pair's unnamed characters. 

In a post from Instagram, Star Wars: Starfighter director Shawn Levy shared a new image of Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray in costume while on the set of the Lucasfilm movie.

Ryan Gosling & Flynn Gray
Gosling can be seen wearing rugged clothes, hinting that he may be a smuggler or scoundrel tasked with protecting Gray's unnamed character. As for Gray, a report from The Hollywood Reporter described his character as "a young charge" who is being hunted by evildoers from the galaxy far, far away. 

Star Wars: Starfighter is ditching two major Star Wars traditions by becoming the first-ever Star Wars film completely disconnected from the Skywalker Saga and filling it with a cast of big-name stars like Gosling, Matt Smith, and Aaron Pierre. The movie will premiere in theaters on May 28, 2027.

