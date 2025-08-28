Lucasfilm’s Starfighter Officially Enters Production With a First-Ever Star Wars Twist

As Lucasfilm's new Starfighter movie moves further into production, the franchise takes a step in a direction never seen before. While Star Wars has more than a few movies in development, the franchise has taken an extended break from the big screen since 2019's Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. The next movie to go into development will not only bring the galaxy far, far away back to theaters, but it will do so in a section of the story that has not yet been explored.

Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Starfighter movie is officially in production ahead of its May 2027 theatrical debut. Ditching at least one of Star Wars' long-standing traditions with its cast, Starfighter will be the first-ever Star Wars movie completely disconnected from everything in the Skywalker Saga. While Disney+ delivered The Acolyte, which took place a century before the Skywalker Saga's earliest moments, this is the first time a movie has taken that twist.

Star Wars also celebrated this moment for Starfighter by sharing the first official picture from the film's set. This photo is centered on stars Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray, who sit next to each other on a landspeeder, although details are hard to pick out due to the photo being taken in black and white.

Lucasfilm

Furthermore, Lucasfilm confirmed more of the film's cast surrounding Gosling and Flynn. This included the additions of Aaron Pierre (who will also join the DC Universe as Lanterns' John Stewart) and Oscar-nominee Amy Adams. The full confirmed cast can be seen below:

Ryan Gosling

Flynn Gray

Matt Smith

Mia Goth

Aaron Pierre

Simon Bird

Jamael Westman

Daniel Ings

Amy Adams

Following The Mandalorian & Grogu's debut in 2026, Star Wars: Starfighter is the next movie lined up to hit the big screen for Lucasfilm. While details about the plot are unknown, the film will be directed by Deadpool & Wolverine's Shawn Levy, and the story takes place about five years after the end of the Skywalker Saga. Star Wars: Starfighter is due to be released into theaters on May 28, 2027.

When To Expect New Information on Star Wars: Starfighter

Star Wars

Considering Shawn Levy's Star Wars film was confirmed for development over two years ago, fans are anxious to find out more about what will happen. This is particularly true considering its potential ramifications for a few Skywalker Saga characters and looking at how it will push the boundaries of stories that have been told in this universe before.

According to writer Jonathan Tropper, he teased the story as something that he had "dreamed about [his] entire life" before filming and production kicked off in August. Unfortunately, nobody in the movie has been at liberty to tease any details about what may happen for Gosling and his castmates, who look to tell a high-speed, high-flying story unlike anything Star Wars has delivered before.

Having A-list co-stars like Aaron Pierre and Amy Adams will only drive anticipation for this movie further. Star Wars is usually known for building stars rather than enlisting established big names for their movies and TV shows.

With no major conventions or events planned before the end of the year, fans will be eager to see more set photos and peeks into what's coming from this expanding universe.