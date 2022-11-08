MCU Deadpool 3 Director Reacts to Claims That He's Directing New Star Wars Movie

Shawn Levy is rising to new heights with his directorial efforts on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things along with Deadpool 3 in the MCU, and recently, he shared his reaction to the news that he would join another fan-favorite franchise.

Thanks to his impressive resume in Hollywood, which features big-name projects like Stranger Things and Free Guy, Shawn Levy has become a huge name in the directing world. That status grew to new heights when he became Ryan Reynolds’ dream choice to take the job for Marvel Studios’ Deadpool 3, which became a reality only a day after Reynolds uttered those quotes.

Filming for Deadpool 3 will kick off sometime in 2023, leaving Levy quite busy with his highly-anticipated MCU film for the better part of the next two years. But now, one of the top sources in the game has shared that he already has another huge franchise in line following his work on Marvel Studios' first mutant-centric movie.

Deadpool 3 Director Guns for Star Wars Movie?

Deadline revealed that Lucasfilm is in talks with director Shawn Levy to serve as the director of an undisclosed Star Wars movie.

Currently, Levy is in pre-production with Marvel Studios for Deadpool 3, which recently had its release delayed until November 8, 2024. This new Star Wars film would most likely come after Levy's work in the MCU with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

The Hollywood Reporter followed up on this news, noting that this is a new movie that hasn't been announced as part of Star Wars' upcoming slate yet.

Following this report, Levy took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the Deadline article, saying that his younger self is "losing his shit" due to the announcement, as is his adult self:

"Childhood me is losing his shit right now. Grown-up me is too."

Levy also becomes the fourth MCU director to lead his own Star Wars project, with Ms. Marvel's Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy being the most recent one announced. Thor: Love and Thunder's Taika Waititi also has his own undisclosed movie, while Spider-Man: No Way Home's Jon Watts is in the director's chair for the recently announced Skeleton Crew.

When Will Levy Join the Star Wars Universe?

While things are going quite well for Star Wars on the Disney+ side of the equation, Lucasfilm has some real concerns about how the movie side will continue. Even with the excitement behind Shawn Levy joining the franchise for a new movie, there are no signs pointing to what that movie will be or when it will possibly release.

The director's passionate work on Deadpool 3 will keep him busy until 2024, meaning that his potential Star Wars movie almost certainly won't hit theaters until 2025 at the earliest. And considering the litany of troubles that Lucasfilm has had in bringing the franchise's first movie since 2019's Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, there are already worries about how long Levy will last.

But for now, the rising star is seemingly on board to help Disney and Lucasfilm build its intergalactic franchise with a new story post-Skywalker Saga. It will likely be a while until more details are revealed about the story or plot, but the hope is that more information will make its way to the public during his upcoming tenure with the MCU.

Shawn Levy's next movie, Deadpool 3, will premiere in theaters on November 8, 2024.