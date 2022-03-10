Ryan Reynolds Reveals His Dream Director for Deadpool 3

Deadpool 3 is one of the eagerly anticipated releases under the MCU's massive slate. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously confirmed that the threequel is in active development while also revealing that they already have a timeframe in mind for its upcoming theatrical debut. Still, concrete information about the film has been sparse in the past months, but this hasn't stopped lead star Ryan Reynolds from unveiling details online.

While Deadpool 3's official marketing has yet to begin, Reynolds has been at the forefront when it comes to promoting the movie. The Marvel veteran previously teased that updates will soon arrive, while also confirming that he will not appear as the Merc with a Mouth in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that Marvel Studios has tapped Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin to write Deadpool 3, although the threequel has yet to tap a director. As the search for the next director heats up, Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy threw his hat in the ring, with him pointing out that he is both a massive Deadpool and Marvel fan.

Now, it looks like Reynolds is on board with the idea.

Will Shawn Levy Direct Deadpool 3?

Marvel

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds sat down with Comicbook.com to talk about his dream behind-the-scenes team-up for Deadpool 3.

When asked if he wants a Deadpool threequel to be helmed by Free Guy and The Adam Project director Shawn Levy (in addition to bringing Hugh Jackman back into the cast), Reynolds admitted that it would be "amazing." The Marvel star continued by saying that those who want the team-up to happen should write to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige:

"That would be amazing. I say write to Kevin Feige, care of Marvel Cinematic Universe at whatever Buena Vista Way. I don't know where it is, but yeah, that would be nice. That would be a dream. That would be dream come true."

Levy, in the same interview with Comicbook, pointed out that there are definitely plans for him to get Reynolds and Jackman together, although he didn't specify if it's for Deadpool 3:

"I'm not going to say where and how, but I absolutely will confirm my intention and determination to be the lucky son of a bitch who puts those two magnificent gods in the same movie together. That will happen and it will be me."

Shawn Levy Could Join Marvel Soon

Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy had a strong partnership working on Free Guy (and now, The Adam Project), as evidenced by the former's previous praise for the latter. Reynolds previously said that he wants to work on "15 or 20 movies" with Levy by the time he dies:

“We have so much in common. We’re both pretty sentimental. My favorite thing about our relationship is just how utterly easy it is to be around each another. I hope that someday, when my heart stops beating, people can say I shot 15 or 20 movies with Shawn.”

Reynolds' latest comments indicate that he wants the partnership to extend within the Marvel universe, and this could be a win-win situation for both sides. At this point, with no director attached to Deadpool 3 just yet, the actor's remark might serve as the needed push for Marvel Studios to consider a potential Reynolds-Levy reunion in the MCU, especially considering the pair's solid bond.

Reynolds had been previously reported to be involved behind the scenes as well since he had played a major role in hiring the Molyneux Sisters (Bob's Burgers) for the threequel. This could hint that Reynolds might have some say in the film's search for directors, and it's safe to assume that Levy is at the top of the list.

While it is unknown if Hugh Jackman will agree to return in Deadpool 3, many would agree that a Reynolds-Levy partnership for the film is a fitting starting off point.