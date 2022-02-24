Ryan Reynolds Promises Deadpool 3 Updates On the Way

Deadpool 3 is one of the highly-anticipated Marvel movies, but the threequel has no release date yet. The Ryan Reynolds-led film has been confirmed to be part of the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially now that the franchise has been absorbed by Marvel Studios. Despite not having a release timeline, there have been notable updates about Deadpool 3 in the past, most of them coming from Reynolds himself.

It was previously reported that Marvel Studios tapped Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin to write the film. Reynolds was reportedly involved in the hiring process, indicating that he would have a heavy hand in the creative process of the third film.

The Deadpool star has been vocal about the threequel in interviews and on social media. Reynolds mentioned that as long as the people at Disney and Marvel are open to "doing some pretty wildly divergent or having some wildly divergent uses for the character," the actor is all in for what lies ahead.

Reynolds also teased that more updates about the threequel will arrive "soon," indicating that more concrete information will make headlines.

Now, another brief update from the Marvel star has been unveiled.

Ryan Reynolds on Deadpool 3 Progress

Marvel

While promoting his upcoming Netflix movie entitled The Adam Project, Ryan Reynolds sat down with Collider to provide a promising update about Deadpool 3.

The Marvel star promised that he would have a "batch of updates" for the threequel "down the road:"

“We pretty much talk about everything, but I’ll say this about that particular subject is I’ll have a batch of updates on that sooner rather than later, I hope. So I’ll be able to get into stuff about Deadpool a little bit more clearly and definitively down the road.”

When Can Fans Expect Deadpool 3?

It's no surprise that Ryan Reynolds is asked consistently about Deadpool 3 during press interviews, especially considering the hype surrounding the movie. However, Reynolds' tight-lipped comment is understandable, mainly due to the extreme secrecy of Marvel Studios.

Still, the actor's promise is a good indication of Deadpool 3 news arriving sooner rather than later.

Updates about the MCU threequel could rely heavily on its release date, but it is still unknown if Deadpool 3 will fall under Phase 4 or Phase 5. Given that the film has its own writers now, it's possible that the script is already finished, meaning that pre-production could start soon.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously revealed that Marvel has a timeframe planned internally for the film's release. Based on Marvel and Disney's slate, 2024 currently has four slots in tow, so there's a chance that one of those could be for Deadpool 3.

If Deadpool 3 receives a 2024 release timeline, then it could hint that filming for the threequel will commence in late 2022 or early 2023. That said, Reynolds' promise of more updates will come to fruition in the near future.