Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld Reacts to Ryan Reynolds-MCU Rumor

Progress on the upcoming Deadpool 3 has been relatively slow, with little news on its development releasing as of late.

The film's star, Ryan Reynolds, previously stated that plans for the character were "on pause now," leaving the character's future uncertain. Reynolds' co-star Morena Baccarin also provided an update on the film, saying that the script had yet to be completed.

One person who has been very vocal about the slow development has been Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld. Liefeld has voiced his displeasure with the progress of Deadpool 3 at Disney, saying they have "zero" plans. Following numerous posts on social media that doubled down on his stance, Liefeld quietened down on the situation.

A new rumor gave the upcoming project a jolt of energy, stating that Kevin Feige wants to sign Ryan Reynolds for the biggest deal in MCU history.

The Deadpool co-creator has now broken his silence on the matter of Deadpool 3, providing his take on the recent rumor...

NEWS

Rob Liefeld reacted to the latest Ryan Reynolds rumor via his Twitter. In response to news surrounding the rumor, Liefeld stated that Kevin Feige has "finally [come] to his senses" by signing Reynolds and giving attention to Deadpool:

Look, all this means is that Feige finally came to his senses and caved. As he should have long ago. Hoping this is true! Ryan as Deadpool is a SURE THING in an entertainment canvas that is increasingly fragile.

Liefeld also emphasized how much value Reynolds has as the Merc with a Mouth, claiming that Marvel & Disney should have acted a deal for the actor to return as the character last year:

Ryan’s value as Deadpool has never, ever been greater. A deal to secure him should have been made after all the Sony/Holland drama.

WHAT THIS MEANS

Rob Liefeld has vocalized his discontent with Disney, Marvel Studios, and Kevin Feige in the past, so this is reaffirming his previous stance. The Ryan Reynolds-MCU rumor somewhat remedies the supposed issues that Liefeld claims were plaguing Deadpool 3's development at Marvel Studios. Therefore, it is understandable for Liefeld to be pleased with the idea that progress is being made with Deadpool.

If Liefeld's comments about the previous treatment of the character are true, this may have been down to a few factors. The acquisition of Fox meant a large influx of franchises that Disney and Marvel Studios would need to deal with. This could have meant that, at the time, Marvel did not have the right amount of resources to properly address Deadpool 3 in addition to all of its other projects. This is especially true when considering the number of new Disney+ Marvel series currently in development in addition to their upcoming films. In addition, given Deadpool's R-rating, Marvel Studios probably needed time to assess how they would integrate the character into their slate of films and the universe.

Liefeld's comments about Reynolds as Deadpool being a "sure thing" are not entirely unfounded. Both Deadpool films have been massively impactful for the film industry, proving that there is a substantial market for R-rated films as both gained the status of the highest-grossing R-rated film at different points in time.

Ryan Reynolds certainly plays a part in all of this, with critics and fans alike praising his portrayal of the Merc with a Mouth. Reynolds holds a certain amount of draw to him, having starred in a variety of successful blockbuster films to commercial success. Therefore, Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios would be making a wise decision creatively and monetarily to bring him on board going forward.

No release date has been given for Deadpool 3, but the project is supposedly still under development at Marvel Studios.