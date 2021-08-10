Hugh Jackman Addresses Wolverine's Possible Return Amidst MCU's Multiverse Buildup

With the conclusion of Loki, the doors to Marvel's multiverse have finally been opened as the MCU enters a whole new era of storytelling.

The infinite worlds will first be explored in What If...?, an animated anthology series that dives into alternate versions of MCU characters and films through the multiverse.

Both Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are expected to explore the possibilities offered by the creation of the multiverse as well.

If the rumors are to be believed, the Spidey sequel will see the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's web-slingers to help Tom Holland's hero defeat threats from across the multiverse.

Based on this, many have begun to wonder which other past Marvel characters from other franchises could return via the multiverse. Naturally, most heads have turned toward Hugh Jackman who starred as Wolverine for 17 years and appeared in 10 different projects.

However, new comments from the actor seem to have confirmed his time as Wolverine is behind him as he shot down hopes of an MCU return.

WOLVERINE ACTORS SHOOTS DOWN MCU RETURN

Marvel

Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman recently sat down with Jake's Takes to discuss his new film, Reminiscence.

During the interview, the topic of Jackman's mutant hero came up as he was asked if there was any potential storyline that could convince him to don his adamantium claws once again now that the MCU's multiverse narrative is underway.

The Australian actor first clarified that “there's nothing in [his] inbox from [Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige,” so a return is probably “not on the table,” even if he did come up with an amazing storyline idea:

“Well, the fact, Jake, that I'm hearing about this from you and there's nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it's probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table. Let's be clear there.”

Jackman went on to explain that before they began shooting Logan, his last appearance in the role, he knew “this is it,” which helped him to “made the most of it.”

Sadly, the actor seems to have shut down hopes of a potential return, saying that while “it's still a character [he holds] close to [his] heart,” he knows “it's done:”

“I realized before we shot Logan, we got the idea, we knew what it was going to be, and I thought this is it and that really helped me. It really helped to know I was going into my last season when it was my last season, and I made the most of it. And it's still a character I hold close to my heart, but I know it's done.”

The X-Men star ended on a comedic note as he asked the interviewer to “please tell [that] to Ryan [Reynolds]” because he “doesn't believe it:”

“Tell that to whomever you want, but please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds] because he doesn't believe it and he thinks I'm joking.”

IF NOT JACKMAN, WHO ELSE?

With rumors flying of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their past Marvel roles, many will be disappointed to hear Hugh Jackman sees his days as Wolverine as over. But having spent 17 years in the role, it isn't surprising to hear the actor wants to move onto other things going forward.

It's safe to say nobody really expected Jackman to put the claws back on full-time to join the Avengers or the X-Men, but it would make for an awesome cameo that would shock almost everybody. Perhaps this is something the actor would be willing to consider if asked, but any extended role doesn't seem to be in the cards.

As Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige prepares to introduce mutants into the MCU, it may not be too long before the producer begins to think about recruiting cast and crew for The Mutants.

Given how iconic Hugh Jackman's portrayal of Wolverine has become over the years, casting a replacement will be a tough call.

If Marvel Studios was looking to take a similar route to Hugh Jackman with Wolverine's casting, then actors like Venom's Tom Hardy, The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln, or The Boys star Karl Urban would make for excellent choices.

But should the studio opt to take a more comic-accurate route, in which Wolverine is a little on the shorter side, then perhaps Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, could fit the bill.

So far, Kingsman's Taron Egerton seems to be the most popular choice among Marvel fans. The British actor's stardom has skyrocketed ever since leading the spy-comedy franchise, making him a shoo-in for a superhero in the years to come.

As Marvel will likely be eyeing a younger actor to play the role for many years to come, Egerton and Radcliffe seem to be the most realistic options for the casting.

Marvel's multiverse will next be explored in What If...? which premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 11.