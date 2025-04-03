Ryan Gosling’s Star Wars Movie Gets Encouraging Update

As Ryan Gosling shifts from Barbie to Blaster, a new Star Wars movie update promises great things for the future.

Lucasfilm has encased Star Wars movies in carbonite since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker concluded the Skywalker Saga in (what many believe) disappointing fashion. Fast-forward, and an assort of Disney+ series were released in the first half of the 2020s. None more popular than The Mandalorian, leading to The Mandalorian & Grogu being the universe's return to theaters in May 2026.

Luckily, it won't stop there. The recent MCU director is giving fans another adventure in a distant galaxy.

Ryan Gosling's Star Wars Movie Still In The Works

Star Wars

Over two years after Shawn Levy was attached to direct a new Star Wars movie, a recent update is exactly what fans wanted to hear.

Levy's co-writer attached to the upcoming untitled Star Wars film, Jonathan Tropper (The Adam Project), spoke with Collider about the new project's status.

The writer called it he's dreamt of his "whole life," while also promising that they're "still working on it:"

"That gig is something I've dreamed about my whole life. We're still working on it. For various reasons, I can’t say anything about it. But we're working on it."

Interest in this mysterious Star Wars adventure skyrocketed when Hollywood superstar star Ryan Gosling was attached to play the lead role.

Considering recent comments from Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy of specific details regarding Levy and Gosling's film, the active work on the script should hopefully conclude soon.

What We Know About Shawn Levy's Star Wars

Star Wars

According to Kathleen Kennedy (via Deadline), Shawn Levy's Star Wars film is expected to take place five to six years after The Rise of Skywalker and may feature characters from the sequel trilogy.

Clearly, Gosling's character will be brand new, as will many others likely introduced in the film. Whether or not Gosling is a Force-user remains to be seen, with story details completely unknown.

While plot specifics are under wraps, Levy emphasized to Variety in 2023 that Kennedy wanted a Star Wars movie with his signature style, and he has been working to craft a story that feels authentic to him while embracing the franchise's well-known themes.

Kennedy also confirmed that Levy's film would follow The Mandalorian & Grogu, making it the second movie to return to a Galaxy Far, Far Away. This means that James Mangold's Dawn of the Jedi and Daisy Ridley's New Jedi Order have less plasmic energy propelling them forward.

The Ryan Gosling Star Wars film doesn't have a release date, but it could fill the untitled December 17, 2027 release date. Hopefully, an official update will be made at April's Star Wars Celebration in Japan.