New Star Wars Report Exposes Lucasfilm's Lies About Kevin Feige Movie

Despite Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy's claims about Kevin Feige's Star Wars movie, the evidence suggests otherwise.

It was in October 2019 that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was announced to be developing a Star Wars film.

However, in March of this year, Feige's film was allegedly shelved, with many believing it was due to the MCU President's time constraints.

But after the Lucasfilm President made headlines announcing three new films at Star Wars Celebration 2023, it was her denial about Kevin Feige's film that truly surprised fans.

Did Lucasfilm Try to Jedi Mind Trick Feige Fans?

Star Wars

When asked about Kevin Feige's Star Wars film at Star Wars Celebration, Kathleen Kennedy seemingly denied its existence altogether, saying, "there was nothing... Nothing ever got developed:"

"Kevin Feige's project was something announced in the press, or I suppose, fandom. But, there was nothing... Nothing ever got developed. We never discussed an idea. As everybody knows Kevin, is a huge Star Wars fan. If he did come up with something, I would be all ears. But, that's never really happened. So, it's not an abandoned project. It just never really happened."

In his "What I'm Hearing" newsletter, Matt Belloni addressed the Lucasfilm President's claims of the film's non-existence, noting Kennedy actually received updates on its status.

Among these updates was Loki and Doctor Strange 2 writer, Michael Waldron, signing on to pen the script and who has since publicly commented on its progress more than once.

As for Feige's film having been "announced in the press" or "fandom," Belloni set the record straight on this comment as well, explaining that Alan Horn, the previous Walt Disney Studios Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, is who announced the project.

At that time, Horn acknowledged both studio presidents in the announcement, saying "it made sense" for the two producers to "work on a Star Wars film together:"

"...knowing that a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together."

The official Star Wars YouTube show even announced Feige's theatrical endeavor to "co-produce" a project with Lucasfilm on the same week of Horn's comments.

Back in 2019, The Hollywood Reporter stated Feige didn't just discuss his Star Wars intentions with Alan Horn, but also with Kennedy.

But according to Belloni, Kathleen Kennedy was "never enthusiastic" with Feige crossing into that galaxy far, far away.

Not only is he the most powerful creative under the Disney umbrella, but her track record starkly pales in comparison.

Belloni noted that in the years following 2019's disappointing release of The Rise of Skywalker, under Kevin Feige's leadership, Marvel Studios released eight successful financial films amidst pandemic challenges, not to mention a string of Disney+ series.

There's also Kennedy's record of behind-the-scenes issues, such as how Disney's Star Wars sequel trilogy was rushed, Phil Lord and Chris Miller's mid-shoot Solo dismissal, Colin Trevorrow's removal from The Rise of Skywalker, and the astounding number of directors whose projects were announced and later canceled.

The most recent example of this Lucasfilm trend is Damon Lindelof who departed Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's upcoming Star Wars film a mere month ahead of its formal announcement at Star Wars Celebration.

Lastly, Matt Belloni noted that, despite Kennedy revealing three new Star Wars films at Celebration, she has yet to confirm a release date, including Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's whose movie was expected to fill the studio's 2025 release slot.

Why Kathleen Kennedy Had a Bad Feeling About This

This isn't the first time fans have heard of the Lucasfilm President silencing Kevin Feige.

In October of 2022, reports claimed Kathleen Kennedy prevented Feige from announcing Harrison Ford's role in Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts at September's D23 Expo.

Reportedly, she didn't want Ford's MCU role to overshadow Indiana Jones 5, one of the few highlights from Lucasfilm's threadbare D23 presentation.

While wanting to preserve the hype for Indy 5 is understandable, Kathleen Kennedy's outright denial concerning Feige's Star Wars film suggests something more.

Typically, studio leadership reserves rivalries and drama for their on-screen plotlines and behind closed doors. However, Kennedy's bewildering dismissal of the MCU boss' film betrays that she's more aware of her fragile legacy than she has previously let on.

The question now is whether her comments stem from newfound confidence or growing vulnerabilities.

If the former, she may be emboldened by the return of Disney CEO Bob Iger and high expectations for Indiana Jones 5.

If the latter, perhaps she fears Disney's recent layoffs and content strategy may involve her.

Regardless, the conversation surrounding Kathleen Kennedy's comments is unlikely to go away any time soon, especially since she never refuted the film's existence until now.

In the meantime, fans are left to wonder if the films she is acknowledging will make it to theaters or be yet another sequel to Lucasfilm's ongoing epic of cancellations.