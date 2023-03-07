Kevin Feige's Star Wars Movie Killed at Studio (Report)

The untitled Star Wars movie in the works from Marvel Studios producer Kevin Feige and MCU screenwriter Michael Waldron has been shelved at Lucasfilm.

Star Wars has been trying to get its next big-screen blockbuster off the ground ever since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker and has gone through countless creatives, plans, and untitled projects in those efforts.

As Lucasfilm sits worried about its next movie prospects, one of the most discussed projects in development for the galaxy far, far away was set to be produced by Kevin Feige with Michael Waldron writing the script.

Lucasfilm Halts Development on Another Star Wars Movie

Star Wars

According to an exclusive report from Variety, an untitled Star Wars movie that was set to be produced by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and penned by Loki writer Michael Waldron is no longer in active development at Lucasfilm.

News of the untitled project broke in September 2019 and recruited Waldron in May 2022, although the writer was since hired by Feige to pen Avengers: Secret Wars for Marvel Studios.

Due to Feige's commitment to the massive MCU slate in the works for the big screen and Disney+, the mega-producer seemingly no longer has time for his dip into the galaxy far, far away.

Deadline clarified that the project is not "dead," but rather is simply not in active development at the moment, likely due to Feige and Waldron's MCU commitments.

The Star Wars project was said to be a disconnected story with "family themes," based on comments from Feige himself.

This story is developing. Check back for updates!