Ex-Disney Studios Chief Who Helped Grow the MCU Just Joined Warner Bros.

Alan Horn
By David Thompson

Alan Horn is one of the most highly respected executives in Hollywood. The reason being is that he has been in the industry for nearly 50 years.

His most recent endeavor was with Walt Disney Studios as chairman and chief creative officer. Horn became incredibly successful with Disney, generating incredible revenue from Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and Pixar.

He also oversaw the acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019. Horn was with Disney from 2012 to 2021, when he decided to retire.

Before Horn went to Disney, he retired from his position as COO at Warner Bros. from 1999 to 2011. However, it is widely understood that Warner Bros. wanted the then 68-year-out bussisman to leave. During his time at Warner Bros., he oversaw huge hits like the Harry Potter franchise and The Dark Knight trilogy.

Now, after a long journey, he's back once more.

Alan Horn Joins Warner Bros. Discovery

The Wrap reported that veteran executive Alan Horn is joining CEO David Zaslav and Warner Bros. Discovery as a senior advisor. Zaslav had been meeting with Horn over the last six months in hopes he would join this newly merged media conglomerate.

Until this new position, he had been seen as retired after a 48-year career.

Horn joins newly acquired executives Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy leading the Warner Bros.-New Line division. 

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

