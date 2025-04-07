Star Wars: Lucasfilm Eyes 'Breaking Bad' Star for Major Villain Role (Report)

The roster of formidable villains in Star Wars is set to grow with the addition of a Breaking Bad star.

Lucasfilm is currently working on several new Star Wars movies, including one from Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy.

Levy's untitled Star Wars film has been in development for several years but has really gained momentum since news broke that Ryan Gosling would be joining the cast.

Another Breaking Bad Star Rumored To Join the Star Wars Universe

Jesse Plemons

The cast of Shawn Levy's Star Wars film is set to grow following a report from insider Daniel Richtman, who reveals that Jesse Plemons has been offered the role of the villain in the new Lucasfilm flick.

Plemons is known for his roles in Civil War, Black Mirror, Love & Death, and Kinds of Kindness. He also notably portrayed the complex villain Todd Alquist in Breaking Bad.

If Plemons joins the Star Wars universe, he will be the second Breaking Bad villain to do so, following Giancarlo Esposito's (who portrayed Gus Fring in the AMC show) role as Moff Gideon in three seasons of The Mandalorian.

Plemons is only the second cast member rumored for Levy's Star Wars film alongside Gosling.

Who Will Jesse Plemons Play in Star Wars?

Plot details for Levy's Star Wars film remain under wraps, but quotes from Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy (via Deadline) have revealed it will not be a part of the main Skywalker Saga set of films and will be set a few years after the end of Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

The most recent update on the movie came from writer Jonathan Tropper who promised they were working hard on the Star Wars movie.

Without any plot details, it's difficult to say who Plemons' villain may be. However, this isn't the first time the actor has played a villainous character, nor is it the first time he's been up for a Star Wars role.

A decade ago, Plemons was in the running to be one of the leads of Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens. Those roles ultimately went to Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, and Oscar Isaac, but a part in Levy's Star Wars film could be a second chance for Plemons to join the galaxy far, far away.

Should any of the Star Wars sequel trilogy characters return, it may also allow Plemons to interact with one of the characters he almost played.

Casting on Levy's film is heating up, which is a good indication that a production start date is in the pipeline for the new Star Wars film.