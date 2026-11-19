Superheroes in the MCU get to have all the fun with their cool costumes and sweet gadgets. Meanwhile, villains are lucky if they have an oppurtunity to switch out of the clothes they started a movie in before the good guys take them out or throw them in jail. Doctor Doom is looking to rewrite the narrative by utilizing two different costumes in the highly anticipated film Avengers: Doomsday. And he even had a third in the works, but it was scrapped. Marvel Studios isn't letting all of Doom's hard work go to waste, though, as it's revealed the best look yet at the Lord Doom look.

Hot Toys, a longstanding Marvel partner, has been aboard the Doomsday hype train for months, releasing lifelike figures of characters from the movie. Steve Rogers, Magneto, Cyclops, and Thor are just a few of the key figures the toy manufacturer has immortalized. However, the character receiving the most attention from Hot Toys is Doom, who already has several impressive products for sale.

Hot Toys

The Lord Doom figure isn't up for pre-order just yet, but Hot Toys couldn't wait to show off its latest collectible. An image posted on the company's Instagram reveals Lord Doom using his magic while wearing a costume with many fascinating details, including a belt buckle that appears to feature magical runes and the Latverian flag on his breast pocket.

Funko

Another brand that does its fair share of work with Marvel, Funko, got the Lord Doom exclusive earlier this year. Its Doomsday wave of Pop! figures included an addition to its Concept Series, a line made up entirely of looks and characters that didn't make the final cut. But Funko's products aren't nearly as detailed as Hot Toys', so trying to put all the pieces of the Lord Doom puzzle together was rather difficult.

While Robert Downey Jr.'s new character might've lost out on a third costume in Doomsday, there's still a chance he'll add to his closet in the film's sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars. The comic book event the movie is named after and inspired by gave Doom an all-new look that quickly became a fan favorite, as it signaled him reaching new heights and cementing his status as Marvel's greatest villain.

Lord Doom Getting Scrapped in Avengers: Doomsday Could Pave the Way for an Iconic Doctor Doom Costume

Marvel Comics

Doctor Doom is usually associated with the color green. The powers that be at Marvel Studios are aware of that and have chosen to outfit their latest big bad in nothing but green. Marvel Comics paints a different picture, though; since Doom has been around for so long, he's donned a number of costumes, some of which weren't green.

During Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribić's Secret Wars event, Doom confronted the greatest power in the multiverse, the Beyonders, and wiped them out using a bomb. However, his goal wasn't only to kill them; he wanted to take their power for himself. Once all the pieces were in place, Doom rewrote the multiverse and created Battleworld, a patchwork planet that found new roles for all of Marvel's heroes. One way Doom decided to celebrate his ascension was to adopt a new title, God Emperor Doom, and put together an all-white costume that fit his divine role.

Marvel Studios has yet to tease the existence of the Beyonders in the MCU. However, Battleworld is very much in play. Avengers: Doomsday makes his intention to recreate the multiverse in his image clear in every teaser and trailer. All signs point to him getting the job done before the credits roll on the upcoming movie.

Doom's victory in Doomsday would open the door to a live-action version of God Emperor Doom in Avengers: Secret Wars. But the villain won't be able to call himself that if he's still wearing his traditional green costume. The white armor will have to step up to the plate and serve the same purpose it did in the comics.

And if that happens, the Lord Doom costume will quickly become old news. Sure, it has plenty of redeeming qualities, mainly putting Doom's tactical mind on display by giving off the feel of a military uniform. However, in the MCU, Doom is setting his sights a lot higher than a general who orders around robots and heroes he recruited to his evil team. For him, the light at the end of the tunnel is complete control, and there's only one costume that can ensure he looks the part when he gains it.