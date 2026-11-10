'Avengers: Doomsday' Just Introduced Marvel's Battleworld Base — And It Looks Perfect For Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom To Reign Supreme Over In 'Avengers: Secret Wars'

Doctor Doom isn't afraid to get his hands dirty. In the comics, he often shows up on the battlefield, picking fights with the Fantastic Four and other Marvel heroes. The MCU version of the villain, played by Robert Downey Jr., seems to be following in his comic book counterpart's footsteps in Avengers: Doomsday, going toe-to-toe with Thor and the rest of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. But Doom also enjoys ruling over his domain. And Marvel Studios just introduced what's likely to be his base on Battleworld, where he can watch over his subjects in the highly anticipated Avengers: Secret Wars.

Marvel Studios

A new collaboration between Marvel Studios and Jeep produced an advertisement in which a vehicle travels through different locations from Doomsday, including one notably absent from most of the film's marketing: Latveria. A massive tower in the fictional country helps close out the promotional video. And while Jeep doesn't go as far as to reveal its name, it's clear that it's Doctor Doom's base of operations, better known as Doomstadt Tower.

In the comics, Doctor Doom works out of Castle Doom, a medieval structure that intimidates anyone who dares set foot on its grounds. It remains to be seen whether Marvel Studios will split Doom's time between the two buildings or consolidate everything in Doomstadt Tower. Either way, Doom will have his seat of power, one that's sure to come with him after he gains total power.

Doomsday and its sequel draw inspiration from Jonathan Hickman's Secret Wars, which put the entire Marvel Universe in peril with the arrival of incursions. Doom decided to intervene and hunted down the being responsible for the threat, the Beyonders, seizing all of their power. He wasted no time altering reality to his liking, building Battleworld from pieces of various doomed realities.

Marvel Comics

But Doom couldn't move forward without bringing a piece of home along with him. Doomstadt, the capital of Latveria that housed Castle Doom, served the same purpose on Battleworld, ensuring that Doom felt comfortable as he watched his planet fire on all cylinders.

If Doomsday ends as everyone suspects it to, with Robert Downey Jr.'s villain creating Battleworld and giving the MCU's heroes new lives in his kingdom, then Doomstadt is sure to make the jump from Earth-828, where Doom hails from. And it's probably only the first in a long line of Battleworld locations from the Secret Wars comic to appear in live-action.

Battleworld Locations Likely to Play a Role in Avengers: Secret Wars

Dystopia

Marvel Comics

Doctor Doom gave Bruce Banner an important role on Battleworld in Secret Wars, having him rule over the Dystopia domain as the Maestro. Unlike Hulk, who has a few redeeming qualities, Maestro was a monster who only craved more power. He even concocted a plan to take out God Emperor Doom, but he couldn't act on it before the heroes prevailed.

Banner and Robert Downey Jr.'s latest MCU character already have an unstable alliance in the MCU. In Avengers: Endgame Encore's post-credits scene, the villain traveled to Earth-616 and pulled the former Avenger right out of the government facility he was in. Doom clearly has a plan for him in one of the next two Avengers movies, and it could lead to the Jade Giant ruling over Dystopia, just like in the comics.

Spider-Island

Marvel Comics

Tom Holland's Spider-Man appears to be sitting out the events of Doomsday. Rumors claim that Tobey Maguire's Peter 2 is taking his place, playing a minor role in the film before getting an even bigger one in Secret Wars, where he'll reunite with Peter 1. It's hard to imagine Marvel Studios having so many Spider-People on the big screen and not having them travel to the spider-themed Battleworld location.

Spider-Island, ruled by the evil Spider-Queen, infected all of its residents with a deadly spider-virus. Spider-Man and his amazing friends fought back against the villain and brought her down. Marvel Studios' Secret Wars could give the two most popular live-action versions of the Wall-Crawler another chance to team up by pitting them against the Spider-Queen.

Egyptia

Marvel Comics

Doom handed control of the Egypita domain to the goddess Khonshu from Earth-51910, who ruled it with an iron fist. She enslaved mutants and forced them to erect statues in her honor. Of course, Khonshu didn't stay in power forever, as the forces of good toppled her domain and all the others like it.

Khonshu from Earth-616 hasn't been seen since Jake Lockley took Arthur Harrow for a ride in Moon Knight. Since Season 2 of the Disney+ series seems off the table, Secret Wars is the next best place for the hero to land. He can help liberate the mutants from Egyptia and give Khonshu the oppurtunity to teach his variant a lesson.