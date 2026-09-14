Tobey Maguire Officially Returns As Spider-Man 5 Years After 'No Way Home' In Marvel Studios' New MCU Comic-Con Sizzle, Sparking Avengers: Doomsday Appearance Speculation

Marvel Studios brought back Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man in an unexpected way at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026. Following his successful Spider-Man trilogy, Maguire's friendly neighborhood web-slinger returned in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home to team up with Tom Holland's and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man variants in a clash against their classic villains. Maguire's return in No Way Home was impactful enough that fans began clamoring for another comeback for the Marvel hero. In November 2025, insider Daniel Richtman claimed that Maguire's Spider-Man would return in Avengers: Doomsday in an unknown capacity.

Marvel Studios' sizzle reel at the studio's SDCC Hall H presentation brought back Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man via archival footage from Spider-Man: No Way Home. The reel was built around Nick Fury's old line about bringing together "a group of remarkable people," with a montage mixing classic Avengers footage with the Fox-era X-Men, the Fantastic Four, the New Avengers, Tom Holland's Peter Parker, and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man.

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The inclusion of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man in Marvel Studios' Hall H sizzle reel at SDCC is significant as it places him into an official MCU marketing for the first time since 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. The reel is meant to sell the collision of universes that Avengers: Doomsday is built on, making his inclusion a sign that he will likely appear in the upcoming 2026 MCU crossover.

Avengers: Doomsday, set to arrive on December 18, is built on the premise of incursions destroying universes. While Maguire's Spider-Man is not on the official cast list for Avengers: Doomsday, his rumored presence makes sense because his Peter is the rare legacy hero whose world has already collided with the MCU. Maguire's Peter understands the stakes of a leaking Multiverse firsthand after observing it during No Way Home.

In June 2026, scooper MyTimeToShine revealed that Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man will have "more screentime" in Avengers: Doomsday, suggesting a larger role in the upcoming crossover. Rumors claim that the universe of Maguire's Spider-Man is one threatened by the incursions, making the world-colliding incident feel personal instead of abstract. If the incursions do happen and Maguire's Spider-Man's world is destroyed, audiences would feel the impact instantly.

What Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man Future Looks Like After Avengers: Doomsday

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Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man's return in Avengers: Doomsday is positioned as a ticking time bomb; it might be inevitable that his world (and potentially him) could die on-screen. Still, Doomsday may not be the end of his journey, considering additional rumors surrounding the future of his Spider-Man.

Another report claimed in September 2024 that Maguire's Spider-Man would appear in Avengers: Secret Wars. The crossover, set for release on December 17, 2027, is set to be the final chapter of the Multiverse Saga, and it would be an ideal send-off point for Maguire's Spider-Man.

The rumored Battleworld dimension for Secret Wars is built for survivors, remnants, and heroes pulled out of dying realities. Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man fits right in, and there would be endless storytelling opportunities for him to team up and interact with other notable heroes, such as Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, and his Spider-Man brothers, Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield.

Seeing Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man in Secret Wars in a last-stand scenario would be triumphant rather than seeing him helpless during an incursion. This exit would feel earned instead of abrupt, and it'd be better not to have one of the greatest Spider-Men in battle instead of being off the grid during the fight for the Multiverse.