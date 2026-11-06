Avengers: Doomsday Promo Unveils Best Look At Doctor Doom’s Castle, Doomstadt (Photos)

Over two years after Robert Downey Jr. was announced as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, new looks at the world the Marvel supervillain inhabits are starting to emerge. The film, set to debut in theaters on Dec. 18, 2026, will formally introduce the iconic masked antagonist and the threat he poses to the Avengers as multiple universes collide in devastating incursion events. Beyond introducing Victor von Doom, the Marvel crossover film will also explore locations associated with the character, including his homeland, for the first time in live action.

With Avengers: Doomsday approaching its theatrical release date, Marvel Studios has ramped up the film's marketing campaign, providing new glimpses of its characters and locations while teasing some of the movie's major action sequences. The latest promotional material has seemingly revealed the best look yet at an important location in the villainous scientist and sorcerer's life.

Marvel Studios

A new 17-second promotional video for Avengers: Doomsday, produced in collaboration with Marvel Studios and Jeep, appears to show the first footage of Doctor Doom's imposing Doomstadt Tower in Latveria.

The vertical commercial, seen on Jeep's Instagram account, opens with a shot of the new Avengers Tower, previously seen in 2025's Thunderbolts. A small, winged figure, presumably Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) Captain America, flies away from the building. The promo then transitions to H.E.R.B.I.E. from The Fantastic Four: First Steps driving a Jeep through New York City as Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) flies alongside the vehicle.

Marvel Studios

Another transition reveals Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) driving a Jeep through a rocky, desert-like landscape, passing an unusual wall of water reminiscent of the one previously glimpsed in Avengers: Doomsday trailers. The promo ends with three Jeeps traveling through glowing orange portals and emerging in a mountainous, forested environment. The final shot reveals the vehicles parked before the portals, with a massive, dark tower rising in the background.

New Avengers: Doomsday Promo Reveals Doctor Doom's Latverian Headquarters

Marvel Studios

The tower seen in the final seconds of the promo strongly resembles the previously revealed design of Doctor Doom's Doomstadt Tower, his headquarters in the fictional Eastern European nation of Latveria, seen in official Avengers: Doomsday artwork and Funko merchandise.

The structure features a towering, rectangular silhouette, a dark exterior, and a distinctive geometric symbol near the top. Its overall appearance seems inspired by the Brutalist architectural style used in former Soviet nations before the USSR collapsed in 1991.

Marvel Studios

The Jeep promo marks the first time Doomstadt Tower and its surrounding Latverian landscape have been shown in actual footage rather than promotional photos and illustrations.

How Important Will Doomstadt Be in Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel Comics

In Marvel Comics, Doctor Doom traditionally operates from Castle Doom, an impressive, sprawling medieval stronghold overlooking the Latverian capital city, Doomstadt. From Castle Doom, the supervillain and Latverian monarch rules, conducts experiments, and develops technology, making the magically fortified castle a royal palace, a military command center, and a high-tech laboratory.

It's not clear if Doomstadt Tower will replace Castle Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If so, Doomstadt Tower appears to be a significant reinterpretation of the medieval castle, trading its magical turrets and ramparts for a sleek, modern structure.

Marvel Comics, Marvel Studios

The tower in the Jeep commercial builds upon previous glimpses of Doom's headquarters. Earlier promotional art established its exterior appearance, including its distinctive green-and-yellow stained-glass-style window, seen in artwork revealing the tower's throne room. If the Jeep footage is geographically accurate to the film, it provides a clearer understanding of the tower's location, placing it among mountains and wooded terrain.

Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch has confirmed he will appear in the film, though his role remains unspecified. The presence of mystical arts-style portals in the Jeep promo could hint at how the Avengers and Fantastic Four will eventually reach Latveria in Avengers: Doomsday. It also raises the possibility that Doomstadt could become an important gathering place, or even the setting for the film's climactic battle.

Funko

Doomstadt itself could play a far more impactful role in the story as well, depending on the MCU's interpretation. The tower could house laboratories, magical artifacts, advanced defenses, or Doom's personal army of Doombots, which would establish the antagonist's considerable resources.

With its latest collaboration with Jeep, Marvel Studios is subtly teasing that one of Marvel Comics' most iconic villain headquarters will play an important role in the latest MCU crossover film. How significant a role it will play, including whether the Avengers will fight Doom there, remains to be seen.

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday lands in theaters on Dec. 18, 2026.