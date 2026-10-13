A new poster for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday teases Benedict Cumberbatch's return to the MCU as an acolyte of Doctor Doom. Led by Robert Downey Jr. as Victor Von Doom, Doomsday features the largest cast of any Marvel movie in history, and that cast is expected to grow as the movie approaches its release later this year. Many expect one of those hidden cast members to be Benedict Cumberbatch, who has played a major role across the Multiverse and Infinity Sagas as Doctor Stephen Strange.

Concept artist Jorge Molinam shared a new piece of art for Avengers: Doomsday, centered around Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom. The first special piece of art was created for Magic: The Gathering, featuring Doctor Doom in his palace next to a trio of masked women (believed to be the Latverian Witches teased at San Diego Comic-Con 2026).

Jorge Molinam

The fourth picture in this group uses a design similar to the one shown in the first pic of Doom, but with less detail. Additionally, alongside the three Latverian witches, another character in a green top, grey pants, and a scary silver mask stands tall behind Downey's titular Avengers villain.

Marvel Studios

This character is believed to be Boris Karela, who is known as Victor Von Doom's loyal servant, guardian, and best friend in Marvel Comics. According to a popular rumor from scooper MyTimeToShineHello, Benedict Cumberbatch seems set to play this role, embodying that character rather than his usual role as Doctor Stephen Strange.

Cumberbatch has been inconsistent in discussing his potential role or lack thereof in Avengers: Doomsday over the last couple of years, after he was not included in the initial directors' chair announcement. Originally denying he was in Doomsday but hinting he was in 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars, he later softened his stance and teased he was playing a role in Doomsday as well.

Jorge Molinam

Should Cumberbatch be playing Boris Karela in Doomsday, which comes out on December 18, he would likely have a fairly big role to play in the story as Doom's closest confidante and friend. Also of note is that Cumberbatch has never specifically discussed who he would play in Doomsday, opening the door further to him taking on a different role as Boris alongside Downey's Doctor Doom.

How Benedict Cumberbatch Could Add to Avengers: Doomsday

While Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange is known for his vast connection to the Multiverse, the actor may get a chance to explore another completely different side of the story if he ends up playing Boris Karela. Known as a member of the Romani Zefiro clan in Latveria, he was close with Doom's parents, and Doom was also friends with Boris' granddaughter Valeria (not connected to the Fantastic Four's Valeria Richards).

Also of note are rumors that the Latverian Witches will be played by classic MCU actresses, most prominently Elizabeth Olsen and Hayley Atwell. Should castings like those happen, it would add to the Multiversal feel this story will deliver behind Downey's Doom as the MCU's original star moves past his days as Tony Stark.

While details on these characters are still being kept under wraps, Cumberbatch's potential casting as Boris adds a new layer of intrigue, especially if he has magic skills similar to Doctor Strange. For now, however, Marvel hopes to keep any secrets about the movie under wraps, as Doomsday looks ahead to what could be the bigget ever.