Avengers: Doomsday Releases The Best Look At Doctor Doom’s Second Costume

Villains don't get nearly as much love as the heroes. The problem is that bad guys don't stick around all that long, especially on the big screen, where they're lucky to make it out of their debut movie in one piece. Doctor Doom is looking to flip the script in the MCU, as he'll be the antagonist for at least two films: Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. And he's going to wreak havoc in style because Doomsday continues to show off his second costume.

At the D23 event in August, Marvel Studios put several costumes from its upcoming team-up film on display, including the ones for the X-Men, Captain America, and Black Panther. But the real draw of the booth was Doctor Doom's outfit. Rather than his armored-based look that's been featured in most of Doomsday's marketing, the Doom standee donned a more regal number, one fit for a ruler, not a warrior.

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The costume also made a brief appearance in the Doomsday trailer, when the titular villain flew out of a window. Mid-air, he seemingly used his magic to switch into battle mode. However, it was hard to tell exactly what happened because the footage moved so fast. Hot Toys' new Doctor Doom statue, which highlights the alternate costume, ensures there's no room for confusion.

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An image released by Sideshow Collectibles places the statue in front of a green backdrop, perfect for the iconic Marvel villain.

Sideshow Collectibles/Marvel Studios

The darker green on his costume stands out, as does his armor, including his replacement mask.

Sideshow Collectibles/Marvel Studios

The new face covering looks nearly identical to the one that showed up in The Fantastic Four: First Steps' post-credits scene, when Doom visited the Baxter Building.

While it remains to be seen whether the wardrobe change in Doomsday holds any significance, plenty of theories are circulating, including the one that claims the movie features not one but two Dooms, each with a different outfit. That idea is a bit outlandish, though, even for Marvel Studios, which probably means the truth is one that's been staring the fanbase in the face from the beginning.

Doctor Doom Will Wear Two Faces in Avengers: Doomsday

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Doctor Doom's second costume, which looks more casual than his classic armor, teases that there will be moments in Doomsday when he doesn't have his dukes up. The special look at the movie released at D23 revealed a conversation between Doom and Reed Richards, where the latter expressed shock at something the former had done. It seemed as if Mister Fantastic had been betrayed in that moment after putting his faith in an old friend.

All that sets up a story where Doom acts like one of the good guys at the start, potentially offering to help with the incursion problem that threatens not only Earth-616 but two other Earths as well. While Doom is working alongside Reed and the rest of the heroes, he'll have no need for armor, opting to wear more casual attire instead. Of course, people like Doom can only keep up a facade for so long.

When the truth comes out, the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four are sure to strike quickly, hoping to end the threat with the least amount of collateral damage. But Doom's magical prowess ensures that he's ready at any moment to toss on his armor and get to work. He'll even resurrect a few Sentinels after changing without breaking a sweat.

Doom will likely have to keep his full armor set on for the rest of the movie after he reveals his true nature because he'll have more than a few angry parties gunning for him. However, once the work is finished and he's won, he can rest in his original costume and watch the sun rise on a grateful multiverse.