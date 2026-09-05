Avengers: Doomsday - Every Trailer Scene In Expected Chronological Order

The first trailers for Avengers: Doomsday introduced Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, the return of the X-Men, and the threat of incursions that could end the Multiverse. Marketing for Avengers: Doomsday has been fragmented: short, character-focused teasers in December 2025, followed by the full official trailer in July 2026 and the "Special Look" trailer in August 2026. The trailer emphasized the threat of Doctor Doom, with Thor's voiceover speech running throughout as a connective tissue that rallies the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and the X-Men.

While Marvel Studios trailers always shuffle chronology for maximum impact and misdirection (similar to how Spider-Man: Brand New Day mixed some scenes in its own trailer), there is always a chance that fans can dissect the predicted narrative order based on visual cues, logical story flow, and the rumors surrounding the upcoming 2026 MCU crossover. No one will know for sure how everything will fit together until the film hits theaters on December 18, but here's how it could play out from beginning to end.

Predicted Chronological Order for Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Scenes

Steve Rogers' Quiet Life (Steve Rogers Teaser)

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Avengers: Doomsday's first teaser trailer, featuring footage of a clean-shaven Steve Rogers holding his son, might coincidentally be the opening scene of the upcoming Multiverse Saga capper.

This served as the pure status quo setup, showcasing his hard-earned retirement after Avengers: Endgame before the incoming Multiversal crisis pulls him back in. It contrasts sharply with Steve's later, more weathered and bearded appearance when he reunites with Thor.

Placing this moment near the opening or as an early intercut establishes emotional stakes, telling fans what Steve stands to lose. This sequence could also explain where Steve ends up after Endgame and how he is recruited in the looming Multiverse clash.

Loki (as a TVA Agent) Arriving at Steve's House (Main Trailer - 1:03)

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Avengers: Doomsday's main trailer offered a brief look at the big-screen return of Tom Hiddleston's Loki, showcasing the God of Mischief in his classic Time Variance Authority (TVA) attire while holding an ID badge that features the Yggdrasil-like Multiversal tree from the end of Loki Season 2.

The prevailing theory behind this scene is that Loki is visiting Steve Rogers to "save" him by transferring him to another universe, presumably Earth-828 (aka the Fantastic Four's Earth). This move would protect the Sacred Timeline from further damage while explaining how Steve later ends up aboard the Fantastic Four's ship.

This could also set the stage for Steve's emotional reunion with Thor as the long-awaited "miracle," opening the door to a long-overdue sibling reunion between Loki and Thor.

Thor With Love/Prayer for Strength (Thor Teaser)

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Avengers: Doomsday's second teaser featured tender moments between Thor and his adopted daughter, Love.

This scene, along with footage of Thor praying to the All-Fathers for the strength to fight, could play in the opening moments of Doomsday since it feels perfectly suited to open the movie and establish Thor's personal stakes before the Multiversal crisis erupts.

New York Destroyed Due to Incursions? (D23 Trailer - 0:46)

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Avengers: Doomsday's "Special Look" trailer showed a destroyed New York at the 0:46 mark, and many are speculating that this is not the MCU Earth's New York; instead, it is a different one from an alternate universe to showcase the extent of the damage of an incursion.

This could be slotted in the early moments of Doomsday, showing a neighboring world's destruction to set up the stakes, leading into what Charles Xavier witnessed in the main trailer footage.

Xavier Witnesses the Incursion (Main Trailer - 0:10)

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At the 0:10 mark of the Avengers: Doomsday main trailer, Professor Charles Xavier can be seen looking out a window at the Xavier School for Gifted Youngsters as he bears witness to an incursion.

The incursion here appears to be the inciting incident for the X-Men's universe, setting the three universes on a "deadly collision course" mentioned in Doomsday's official synopsis.

Charles & Erik Embrace (X-Men Teaser + Main Trailer - 0:34/ 1:16 -1:20)

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Charles Xavier and Magneto shared a quiet, emotional embrace in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer, and this sequence seems to be the immediate emotional fallout from the incursion Xavier just witnessed.

This scene also feels like two old friends confronting the end of their world, or preparing for the "unthinkable decision" to destroy other worlds to preserve theirs. It humanizes the X-Men before they clash with the Avengers and the Fantastic Four in later scenes.

Thor & Steve Reunite (1:42 of Main Trailer)

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Thor and Steve's reunion in Avengers: Doomsday is expected to happen earlier in the movie. It seems that Steve is aboard the Fantastic Four ship, likely thanks to Loki helping him out of his universe and setting him up alongside the First Family. It's unknown whether Steve left his family behind as a result (the same family that could explain Doctor Doom's personal vendetta against Steve).

It's possible that Thor encounters the Fantastic Four while traveling to Earth and boards their ship, leading to them all arriving together.

Avengers & Fantastic Four Unite in Avengers Tower (0:39 - Main Trailer)

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Thor, Steve Rogers, and the Fantastic Four arrive at the MCU's New Avengers Tower to meet the assembled Avengers and New Avengers. This is likely the crucial scene where everyone gets up to speed about the incursions, the Multiverse, and the threat of Doctor Doom.

This pivotal Avengers: Doomsday moment could also be where teams are split up, with some members of the Avengers, New Avengers, and Fantastic Four heading to Wakanda to recruit Shuri and Namor, while the others head to the X-Men Universe to see what the mutants have been up to.

Thor's Speech (Before Leaving for the X-Men Universe)

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Thor's speech to the Avengers, New Avengers, and Fantastic Four could also happen right before the teams split up with their respective missions.

There is also a chance that his prayer to Odin and the All-Fathers could be answered right before he goes to the X-Men Universe, knowing full well the danger and magnitude of the threat they are facing.

Shuri, Wakandans, Namor & Talokan Standoff (Main Trailer - 0:42; Wakanda/Fantastic Four Teaser Elements)

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Avengers: Doomsday's fourth teaser showed Ben Grimm meeting M'Baku and Shuri for the first time, and the trailer provided more context by revealing that Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, Ghost, Falcon, and Bucky were also present during that sequence.

The standoff between the Wakandans, Avengers, and Talokan could be instigated by Namor, who is reluctant to join forces with the heroes. Shuri, whom Namor deems an ally, could be the only one who might convince him to join the fight against Doom, knowing that his Talokan kingdom might not exist anymore due to the incursions that are bound to happen.

Scott Saying Goodbye to Cassie Lang (Main Trailer - 1:21)

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At the 1:21 mark of the Avengers: Doomsday trailer, Scott Lang and Cassie shared an emotional moment, likely a farewell hug or talk before Scott heads to the X-Men universe or to Wakanda to be with the rest of the team.

This scene, slotted mid-film, is perfect before the Avengers' dangerous mission against Doctor Doom. It's reasonable to assume that some heroes, like Scott Lang, will need to say goodbye to those whom they care about before heading off. This also raises Scott's personal stakes, similar to Steve and Thor.

Thor & Fantastic Four Exit Ship, Entering the X-Men Universe (Main Trailer - 0:35)

Marvel Studios

A shot of Thor and the Fantastic Four arriving in a different universe appears at the 0:35 mark in the trailer.

While some claim that this shot shows the heroes arriving on Earth-616, others theorize that it is a misdirect and that this is actually when they arrive in the X-Men universe. Other heroes may be hidden from the shot, such as Steve Rogers, Shang-Chi, and Sam Wilson as Captain America.

Avengers & Fantastic Four vs. X-Men

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The most notable sequences in Avengers: Doomsday's trailer show the X-Men going up against the Avengers and the Fantastic Four. This includes scenes of Shang-Chi vs. Gambit, Yelena vs. Mystique, Cyclops preparing to fire his optic blasts, and Reed Richards and Sam Wilson in the background.

While these heroes will eventually unite against Doctor Doom in the latter part of the film, there is a strong chance that Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor von Doom is responsible for this conflict, pulling the strings from behind and eventually emerging when the heroes are banged up, pitting them against the newly reborn Sentinels under his control.

Reed Richards Confronts Victor (D23 Trailer - 1:12)

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Reed Richards and Victor von Doom's confrontation in the "Special Look" D23 Avengers: Doomsday trailer implied that Doom's betrayal will occur in the middle of the film. It appears that they are standing in the middle of the same rubble seen in the Sentinel reveal, indicating that this takes place on the X-Men's world.

Such a betrayal is portrayed as devastating for Reed, implying that they had a truce and agreed to work together right before Doom unleashed his true intentions. This would explain why Reed is so mad at his former friend, especially aligning with reports claiming that he and Sue won't view Doom as an enemy at the start of Avengers: Doomsday. This pivot is more heartbreaking after Reed assures his fellow heroes that Doom is someone they can trust.

Thor vs. Doctor Doom (Main Trailer - 0:48 - 0:51 and 1:33 - 1:38)

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The money shot of the Avengers: Doomsday trailer shows a monumental clash between Thor and Doctor Doom.

It's reasonable to assume this happens in the middle of the film, during the Sentinel fight after the X-Men and the Avengers clash, rather than during Doomsday's third act. It's possible that this is where Thor realizes how powerful Doom really is, as evidenced by Doom stopping the full might of the Stormbreaker with his two fingers.

Doctor Doom Unleashes The Sentinels (D23 Trailer - 1:39)

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Avengers: Doomsday's "Special Trailer" ended with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom unleashing the Sentinels against the heroes. The trailer made it clear that this happens right after Doom whisked Thor away with his magic powers.

The Sentinels' arrival would put an end to the fights between the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men, prompting them to work together to face the unimaginable threat of these mutant-hunting villains. Unleashing the Sentinels in the middle part of the film (not during the final confrontation) would make sense because this likely marks the first time fans will see these heroes working together against a common enemy.

Stolen Lives Montage, X-Men & Avengers' Terrified Reactions (D23 Trailer - 0:58 - 1:06)

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The "Special Look" trailer unveiled Doctor Doom's haunting speech about reclaiming the heroes' "stolen lives." In that montage sequence, fans get to see some of the heroes with a terrified look in their eyes, such as Magneto, Cyclops, and Shuri.

The scenes of Magneto and Cyclops looking in shock appears taken from the aftermath of Doom unleashing the Sentinels, which makes sense due to the sheer might of what they are about to face.

Shuri & Earth-616 Heroes Sees the Returning Team (D23 Trailer - 1:06)

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Avengers: Doomsday's trailers implied that Shuri didn't join the Thor-led Avengers team on the X-Men's world, as she appears to be with M'Baku, Namor, and the others, while the remaining heroes went to another universe to deal with the incursions.

At the 1:06 mark of the trailer, Shuri can be seen looking up while Ghost and Joaquin Torres (Falcon) join her, and this could presumably either be in Wakanda or at the Avengers Tower. It's possible that she is witnessing the return of the heroes who fought and survived the Sentinel attack on the X-Men world, and the fact that she looks horrified suggests that some didn't get to come back.

Sue Storm's Speech About Victor von Doom (D23 Trailer - 0:31)

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Following the aftermath of the Sentinel attack on the X-Men world, Sue Storm's speech about Victor von Doom being a broken man desperate for revenge could happen, aligning with the earlier tense confrontation between Reed Richards and Doom.

The shot of Sue explaining to the surviving heroes, such as Shuri, Shang-Chi, Namor, M'Baku, Steve Rogers, and Thor, how she knew Victor as someone who "used to be caring" in a somber tone could hint that this is where they regroup after Doom's betrayal.

M'Baku and Namor's presence in this shot suggests that the heroes returned to Earth-616, considering that the respective Wakandan and Talokan kings appear to have not joined the team on the X-Men's world. Interestingly, there was also a shot of an injured Magneto and Gambit in that same speech sequence, meaning that some of the surviving X-Men would have fled with them for safety.

Johnny & Sue Storm Hugging (Incursions Bound To Happen)

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At the 1:21 mark of the trailer, a shot of Johnny Storm hugging his sister, Sue, is followed by a sudden flash of glowing light in the background.

This moment may come from the film's climax or ending, capturing the point where Doctor Doom appears to have won, and the incursions fully consume the colliding universes. This would set the stage for the Battleworld storyline that will supposedly continue in Avengers: Secret Wars.

A Glimpse at the Final Confrontation Against Doom (D23 - 0:01 - 0:03)

Marvel Studios

The opening shot of the Avengers: Doomsday's D23 trailer revealed Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom sitting on his throne while his magic surrounds him. While this is slotted at the beginning of the trailer, there is a strong chance that this is the first glimpse at the final confrontation in Doomsday.

It's quite haunting because it mirrors Thanos' stance of sitting while waiting for the Avengers in Avengers: Endgame's final battle. In the same way, Doom is clearly waiting for the heroes to confront him instead of pursuing them. This strategy is what makes Doom terrifying because he knows the heroes will eventually arrive at his Latverian castle to set things right.