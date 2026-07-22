Marvel Studios Reveals First Look At Doomsday’s New Avengers Logo (Photos)

The latest Avengers: Doomsday footage has confirmed the new team logo for Marvel Studios' New Avengers. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Avengers have been mostly scattered in the MCU, with no solid team lineup formed. That changed in 2025's Thunderbolts* when the unlikely group of antiheroes was proclaimed the New Avengers to the world by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

The New Avengers were shown to have set up in the old Avengers Tower by the end of Thunderbolts*, which was renamed Watchtower after Valentina bought it from Tony Stark. The team comprises Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Sentry (Lewis Pullman), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), and US Agent (Wyatt Russell). It appears the Watchtower may be getting a new name in Avengers: Doomsday, along with a fresh coat of paint featuring a brand-new Avengers logo.

Marvel Studios

This logo was revealed in the new Avengers: Doomsday trailer, which showed the New Avengers Tower emblazoned with a fresh logo on its side. Unlike the past Avengers Tower logo, which was at the peak of the building, the New Avengers logo is in the middle of the tower.

This also marks the first time the New Avengers' new logo has appeared on-screen in the MCU. It differs in several ways from past Avengers team logos, and even from past New Avengers logos released by Marvel Studios.

The New Avengers logo in Avengers: Doomsday consists of a clean, white "A" symbol surrounded by a bright red circle.

The previous New Avengers logo was very similar in design but used a shiny metallic gray for the "A", which has been replaced in this version with white.

The previous logo appeared as a more scratched and scuffed trademark for the New Avengers, whereas this new version on the rebranded Avengers Tower is much crisper. The updated logo colors also help it stand out more on the side of Avengers Tower, which could be part of the reason the design was changed.

The New Avengers logo is notably different from the traditional Avengers logo design. Typically, the Avengers "A" is housed in a circle like this newest one, but the arrow within the A traditionally points to the right, whereas this one has removed the arrow and has the A's lettering extending to the left.

These small changes help to visually separate the New Avengers from the Avengers. As was revealed in Thunderbolts*' post-credits scene, Valentina's appointment of the New Avengers was not received positively by everyone, particularly Sam Wilson/Captain America (Anthony Mackie), who is building a rival Avengers team.

Despite the New Avengers logo appearing in the Avengers: Doomsday footage, Marvel Studios has used the traditional Avengers logo in the film's marketing, rather than the New Avengers one.

The New Avengers logo departs from previous Avengers logos, which have featured the arrow within the "A" pointing to the right.

The New Avengers logo will be present for all to see when Avengers: Doomsday releases in cinemas on December 18. In addition to the New Avengers cast members, the film also features Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, and Letitia Wright.

Marvel's New Avengers Logo Adds to the Rivalry in Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

The inclusion of a New Avengers logo only adds to the conflict between old and New Avengers in Doomsday.

As Thunderbolts* revealed, while the government has recognized Valentina's team as the official Avengers, the public has not been particularly receptive, a situation that is only complicated by Sam Wilson's attempt to build a rival team. The group noted that 14 months after their appointment to the public, there is impending confusion over who the "real Avengers" team is in the Marvel universe:

Yelena Belova: "If [Sam Wilson] puts together a team and then the team is called the Avengers, then who are the real Avengers?" US Agent: "That's the question the internet has been asking and judging by the very nasty memes that I've been reading, they don't think that it's us."

The instigation of a new logo for the New Avengers in the MCU is likely due to legal reasons, as Yelena notes that Wilson "filed for copyright of the name," therefore he likely has legal ownership of the logo as well, forcing the New Avengers to create a different symbol. All this is adding to the New Avengers' "losing credibility," Yelena says, and the change of logo might be a subtle hint that their team is not destined to be the real one.

The New Avengers taking ownership of the old Avengers headquarters and branding it with their symbol would only add fuel to the fire, particularly after Tony Stark moved the Avengers out of the tower and to a new Headquarters in Upstate New York. If this is where Sam Wilson and his Avengers are now operating (as hinted at in Avengers: Doomsday marketing), it adds to the sentiment that they are the intended successors to the Avengers, setting the stage for a civil war-like conflict between the two teams.