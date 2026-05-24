All 12 'Avengers Doomsday' Posters Released By Robert Downey Jr.

Part of the hype around Avengers: Doomsday is Robert Downey Jr.'s active social media promotion of the Marvel Studios film, sharing posts that may have deeper meaning than fans realize. Following his iconic and memorable stint as Tony Stark (aka Iron Man) in the MCU's Infinity Saga, Downey Jr.'s monumental comeback to the franchise shocked the world when it was announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 that he would portray Doctor Doom, the main big bad of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Since his return to the MCU, Downey Jr. has been sharing a select few Avengers: Doomsday-themed posts on Instagram, leveraging his star power for massive engagement and fueling fan theories as fans dissect everything he posts to add further hype for his Marvel comeback.

Every Major Avengers: Doomsday Post Shared by Robert Downey Jr.

Happy Valentine's Day from Doctor Doom

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Robert Downey Jr. is feeling the love when he shared a Doctor Doom-centric Valentine's post on February 14, 2025.

The poster featured Doom's metallic mask as a box of chocolates alongside a Victor Von Valentine green banner at the bottom.

This post positioned Doom into something of an approachable figure, seemingly hinting at his arc of serving as an ally to the heroes first before ultimately betraying them to unleash his evil plans for the Multiverse in Doomsday.

Doctor Doom's Family Ties Hinted at In New Poster

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Downey Jr. honored his wife, Susan Downey, and her mother, Rosie Levin, with a Marvel-themed post during Mother's Day on May 11, 2025. The post imagined Susan as The Fantastic Four's Sue Storm while the bottom labels represented the Downey Family.

This post was also timely because it provided a subtle hint at the potential rivalry between Victor von Doom and Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm in Avengers: Doomsday.

It's worth noting that the MCU actor posted this months before Doctor Doom's first on-screen appearance in the mid-credits scene of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, solidifying that Downey has been planting seeds for fans to watch out for, even though his social media posting leaned more on the personal side of his life.

Another Marvel-themed poster honoring Susan Levin was included in the post, with the tagline, "Even Dr. Doom needs a mother."

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Based on this image, some have speculated that the actor is strongly hinting that Doomsday will pull back the curtain on Victor von Doom's backstory, possibly offering a preview of his parents before his eventual descent into a full-blown villain.

A Special Look at Victor von Doom's Hairstyle

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Robert Downey Jr. posted a fun behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Avengers: Doomsday to promote Jeremy Renner's new memoir, My Next Breath in May 2025.

This image served as the first official look at Downey's hairstyle as Doom, and the dots on the actor's face highly suggested that Doom's face would be partially damaged in the film. Others have also speculated that these dots could be tied to the CGI design of Doom's helmet.

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Meanwhile, a green poster featuring a comic-accurate Doctor Doom was displayed in the background, bearing the message, "Do not knock, trust yourself." This image simply served as a fun on-set production touch for Downey's trailer.

A Doctor Doom-Infused Thanksgiving

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In November 2025, Downey posted a captionless image of Doctor Doom and Iron Man competing over the Thanksgiving weekend. This single post sparked widespread speculation online that the actor might be teasing his return as Iron Man in either Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

Fans interpreted this post as Downey teasing the central tension in Avengers: Doomsday, with Iron Man representing the MCU's heroes while Doom prepares for his arrival. By releasing this post, Downey kept the hype for Doomsday alive, making the film a topic of conversation as families reunite during the Thanksgiving weekend.

More Iron Man vs. Doctor Doom Tease

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Robert Downey Jr. ramped up the hype even more for Avengers: Doomsday during the festive Christmas season in December 2025 by posting a cryptic graphic of Doctor Doom and Iron Man, leading to more theories that the two characters are intertwined in the Multiverse Saga.

While this was clearly a holiday tie-in, many speculated that this was a deliberate choice by Downey to post on his social media, driving fans to form a deeper connection between the two characters that defined his legacy in the MCU.

More Elaborate Doctor Doom-Related Valentine's

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Downey posted more stylized Doctor Doom art on Valentine's Day early this year, showcasing a variety of images to ramp up hype for the villain's arrival in Doomsday.

The post included a comic-book-style illustration of a Doom Rose bouquet, with Victor von Doom holding the deep-green roses, each featuring Doom's iconic mask embossed on the petals. It offered a romantic yet menacing vibe, hinting that Doom is "courting" the fans to make them believe that he is a good guy.

Another image showed a playful Doctor Doom flexing his bicep, with a tattoo reading "Suzie," a nod to Downey's real-life wife, Susan Downey.

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What makes this post more intriguing is the inclusion of yet another Iron Man reference. One image showed an actual playful interaction between Iron Man and Doctor Doom rather than a cryptic post featuring the armored Avenger.

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Rounding out the Doom-related Valentine's post is a large green heart-shaped box of chocolates. The treats inside include chocolates shaped like miniature Doctor Doom masks, with a red card that reads "Happy Doomsday" instead of "Happy Valentine's Day."

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Downey found the perfect blend of humor, romance, and Marvel nostalgia in these posts, setting up his eventual return on the big screen in Avengers: Doomsday.

A Doom-Infused St. Patrick's Day Celebration

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The Avengers: Doomsday villain actor celebrated St. Patrick's Day in March 2026 in the best way possible by posting an image of Doctor Doom holding a bright green four-leaf clover.

While many deemed it a simple post, it effectively turned Doom into a "lucky" Irish figure for the holiday. Ultimately, this post from Downey achieved his goal of creating consistent, fun holiday-themed Doctor Doom art to keep Avengers: Doomsday on fans' minds ahead of its theatrical release.

Avengers: Doomsday's Easter Egg Galore

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This is perhaps the most-talked-about Doctor Doom-related post from Robert Downey Jr. during this year's Easter because of the overwhelming amount of Easter eggs present in the artwork.

Fans dissected every detail of the post, treating it as a literal Easter egg hunt given the number of connections they could decipher to Doomsday. This ultimately led to the confirmation of the different Marvel teams facing Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and the first major hint that a version of Spider-Man would appear in the film.

This one stands out because it actively sparked plot speculation while still retaining the fun nature of Downey's post.