Robert Downey Jr.'s latest Avengers: Doomsday set photo teased new, revealing design details about the MCU's Doctor Doom. However, in addition to the actor's muscular physique, the Iron Man star's photo hinted at how Marvel Studios may be approaching the villain's signature mask and what may be hidden under it.

On Instagram, Robert Downey Jr. posted a photo of himself seeming at his Avengers: Doomsday trailer where he's reading Jeremy Renner's book while flexing, showing fans how he's clearly bulked up for his villainous role. But what's particularly intriguing about the photo is the dots on the actor's face, suggesting his Doctor Doom mask and costume may be partially CGI.

The actor captioned the Instagram pic with a reference to "feeling stronger" while also promoting his Avengers co-star book, saying:

"Reading Renner’s book and feeling stronger already…what a journey to wisdom … very instructive…a must read!"

A full or partial CGI approach to Doom's metal mask makes sense, not only for the actor's comfort and for action scenes, but because it's similar to how Marvel Studios handled Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man mask. Also, a CGI design may best serve Doom's supernatural capabilities and the magical properties of his metal suit.

But there may be another reason the Oppenheimer star has motion tracking dots on his face for Avengers 5. In the comics, Victor von Doom's face was disfigured due to a failed experiment, which is why he (always?) wears a metal mask. Therefore, the CGI dots may be there to show the character's disfigurement when the mask is removed.

Motion tracking dots to show a scarred Doom makes even more sense given that Marvel Studios wouldn't have brought the actor back only to keep him behind a mask. But even in the strange event that was the plan, there would be no need for RDJ to be working out or to even be on the set.

If anything, this photo may be evidence that we're getting more of a mask-less Victor von Doom than previously expected and which may be due to Doomsday's Multiversal themes and his expected Variant connection to Tony Stark ahead of Avengers: Secret Wars.

More Robert Downey Jr. Doomsday Hints on the Way?

Clearly, this social media post was meant to serve multiple purposes, from Robert Downey Jr.'s support of his Avengers co-star, Hawkeye's Jeremy Renner, to how he's bulked up for his new MCU role, to visible hints of his work for Avengers: Doomsday.

But this isn't the first time RDJ shared some Doctor Doom-related photos on social media. The actor recently posted a unique Victor von Doom-themed tribute on Instagram for Mother's Day, as well as a reference to The Fantastic Four.

Perhaps Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU social media activity will become a trend, offering fans little hints and teases about his new character? Audiences will likely find out as filming for Avengers: Doomsday gets underway (check out a first look at Avengers 5's Comic-Con display here!), and maybe his Marvel Studios co-stars will follow suit.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026.