Robert Downey Jr. Just Shared Some Wild New Doctor Doom Art

Robert Downey Jr. has unveiled fresh artwork of Doctor Doom as Avengers: Doomsday gears up for production. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for portraying Tony Stark/Iron Man in the MCU, shared the image on social media, helping remind his fans of his sinister return to Marvel.

Robert Downey Jr. shared a unique tribute on Instagram for Mother's Day, posting Doctor Doom-inspired artwork that honored both his wife, Susan Downey, and his mother-in-law, Rosie Levin. The retro-styled image features Levin sewing together Doctor Doom's iconic green cloak, complete with a can of WD-40 beside the villain's metal mask, clearly a nod to the version Downey is set to wear in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. The design evoked the classic aesthetic of 1960s Marvel comics, and the image reads, "Even Dr. Doom needs a Mother!"

In the other image, Susan was depicted as "Susan 'The Storm' Downey," dressed in a Fantastic Four suit modeled after Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman. The artwork also included the names of their children, Avri and Exton, at the bottom, playfully reimagining the Downey family as their own version of the Fantastic Four. Downey captioned the post, "The debt of gratitude is generational. There's no immeasurably/fiercely exemplary Susan without-- her incomparable progenitor, Rosie Levin!!" In many ways, the connections this playful post makes seem much more connected to The Fantastic Four: First Steps rather than The Avengers 5. However, Downey Jr. was recently seen on set with Vanessa Kirby, the MCU's new Invisible Woman, so perhaps this hints at their connection coming in 2026.

Marvel Studios made headlines in July 2024 by confirming Downey Jr.'s casting as the classic Fantastic Four villain, immediately igniting speculation about how this version of Doom connects to the MCU. Fan theories ran wild, with many suggesting he might be a Variant of Tony Stark, but those rumors were seemingly snuffed when directors Joe and Anthony Russo posted an on-set photo showing Downey’s chair labeled "Victor von Doom." The Russo Bros. have indicated so far that Downey will be playing the classic version of the character in Doomsday on May 1, 2026, but it's hard to believe there won't be some connection to the late Tony Stark.

Who Is Robert Downey Dr.'s Doom? (Theory)

One of the most popular Doomsday ideas suggests that in a parallel universe (perhaps the one seen in First Steps), Doom follows a similar path to Tony Stark's, CEO of a tech empire, captured and forced to create his iconic armor in a cave, but where Stark becomes a hero, Doom spirals into villainy. It would be a fascinating twist, showing two versions of the same journey with opposite outcomes and allowing Downey to deliver a layered performance that plays directly on audience nostalgia.

Others believe Marvel might pull a fast one and lean into misdirection, perhaps hinting at shared origins or aesthetics without ever confirming a direct Stark connection. Still, the idea of heroes like Sam Wilson or Thor facing off against a man who looks exactly like their fallen friend opens up rich emotional terrain, especially if Doom chooses to exploit that resemblance for psychological warfare. There's also the idea that Downey's Doom could use Tony's legacy to justify his own actions, arguing that Stark failed to protect the multiverse, and now it’s Doom's turn to fix things, no matter the cost. The idea that Tony was the anchor-being of Earth-616 could also play into this idea, with the current MCU as we know it crumbling down in Doomsday. This idea was introduced in Deadpool & Wolverine, when Hugh Jackman's character from Logan was Earth-10005's anchor-being.

Whether he's a corrupted genius echoing Stark or a full-fledged classic Doom with no ties to Iron Man, Marvel is finding a way to reintroduce Downey Jr. while keeping fans guessing.