First Look at Avengers: Doomsday's Official Comic-Con Display (Photos)

Avengers: Doomsday is finally in production and just a year away from playing in theaters, and Marvel Studios is starting a year-long journey to the MCU's next big ensemble with a booth at Osaka Comic-Con.

The MCU has become renowned for its grand presence at the biggest pop culture conventions and Comic-Con events. Most famously, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige often takes to the stage at San Diego Comic-Con and Disney's D23 to make major announcements on upcoming MCU movies and Disney+ shows.

San Diego Comic-Con won't roll around until July, but fans are holding out hope for big announcements about Avengers: Doomsday. Before then, other countries and cities are holding their own Comic-Cons, and Marvel Studios had plans for Japan.

Marvel Studios announced it would hold a "Road to the Avengers" booth at this year's Osaka Comic-Con to celebrate its upcoming movies. The booth put a particular focus on Thunderbolts* (which released the same weekend), along with The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel

Osaka Comic-Con 2025 took place in the Japanese city's Intex Osaka from Friday, May 2 to Sunday, May 5. The event was held as part of Japan's Golden Week, an annual period with multiple national holidays and cultural events targeted toward both locals and otherwise, often seeing a sizable boost in tourism.

Marvel

The "Road to the Avengers" booth looks inspired by the Stark Industries technology found in their various compounds. The booth offered a "premium photo opportunity for Avengers: Doomsday" and the MCU's other upcoming movies to build anticipation for the franchise's future.

Further images posted to Marvel Studio Japan's official X page showed off some of the photo opportunities, one featuring the cast of Thunderbolts* and the other mimicking Reed and Sue's retro-future apartment from The Fantastic 4: First Steps.

Marvel

The final part of the booth served to celebrate Avengers: Doomsday, celebrating the movie's epic actor announcement with an image of Robert Downey Jr. alongside the lineup of cast chairs.

Marvel

In front of the screen was Doomsday's brand new logo, culminating the Road to the Avengers and prepping fans for one of the most anticipated features of next year.

Avengers 5 Marketing & Announcements Will Heat Up This Summer

While Marvel Studios had a presence at Osaka Comic-Con for fanatic attendees to enjoy, fans didn't receive any substantial news on the MCU's future. That honor is typically reserved for San Diego Comic-Con, which will take place this year from July 24 to 27, with details about Marvel Studios' presence there still hidden.

As this year's will be the last San Diego Comic-Con before Avengers: Doomsday, it would be surprising if Marvel Studios doesn't hold one of its classic, grand-scale Hall H panels from Kevin Feige to highlight upcoming projects.

There ought to be a particular focus on the movies being released in 2025 and 2026, including The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Avengers: Doomsday, while Spider-Man: Brand New Day might sit out the fun due to Sony's involvement.

The spotlight will undoubtedly land on Avengers 5, perhaps with a full reveal of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom attire. The studio recently unveiled 27 of Avengers 5's main cast members during an agonizing five-and-a-half-hour stream, but there could be more names to share with the San Diego Comic-Con crowd.

In terms of Disney+ projects, fans could learn more about Wonder Man, Vision Quest, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and The Punisher's Special Presentation.

There's no denying the MCU has faced its struggles in recent years, but over the next year, fans can anticipate a massive marketing push for Avengers: Doomsday to reunite the fanbase and build Endgame-level excitement.