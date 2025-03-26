Marvel Studios Underwhelms Fans With New Logo for Phase 6 Crossover Movie

Avengers: Doomsday is moving ever closer, and the logo just got an update.

Marvel Studios Avengers characters

The MCU is about to enter Phase 6 as it edges closer to Avengers: Doomsday, and the movie just received an official new logo.

Marvel Studios announced Avengers: Doomsday at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 with confirmation that Robert Downey Jr. had been cast as Doctor Doom.

Just under a year later, the MCU is gearing up to assemble once more, with production set to begin imminently on the blockbuster ensemble.

As Marvel Studios unveils the cast of Avengers: Doomsday one by one in an official live stream, the studio has also revealed a new logo for the 2026 event.

For the most part, Avengers 5's new logo is similar to the one unveiled by the Russo Brothers at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. However, the text has been slimmed down for a sleeker design with a more vibrant green throughout and a new font used for the Doomsday title.

The Direct Image

The new logo for Phase 6's big crossover movie has left many fans underwhelmed, with many, such as X user @CarlosJeshurun, calling it a "downgrade" on the original design shown at San Diego Comic-Con last year.

"Old one was highkey better," said @DakHOF, in an opinion expressed by many who feel Avengers 5's last logo held a little more pizzazz.

@nunyabiz102299 went as far as to say Doomsday's new logo "looks fan-made," as opposed to an official creation from Marvel Studios and Disney artists.

The Avengers 5 logo previously got a major redesign after Jonathan Majors was fired as Kang the Conqueror and he was replaced by Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, pivoting the MCU blockbuster from The Kang Dynasty to Doomsday.

The Kang Dynasty was seemingly inspired by the blue energy omitted by Kang the Conqueror, while Doomsday follows Doctor Doom's green aesthetic.

The Direct Image

Doomsday's new look joins the four Avengers logos from the Infinity Saga, along with Secret Wars, which will likely receive an update closer to its 2027 release.

The Direct Image

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on May 1, 2026.

