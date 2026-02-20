Avengers: Doomsday Will Reverse Infinity War's Main Villain Twist (Report)

Avengers: Doomsday is expected to "reverse" Avengers: Infinity War's main arc by placing the heroes in a precarious situation due to Doctor Doom's reported grand plan of turning them against each other. The stakes are high for Avengers: Doomsday due to the inclusion of Multiversal incursions as a key plot point, meaning that universes are literally on the brink of collapse. What makes it worse is the fact that Doctor Doom clearly has evil plans for the Multiverse, meaning that the heroes of Earth-616 has their work cut out for them in the looming conflict.

Entertainment insider Alex Perez of Cosmic Circus shared in a post from X that Avengers: Doomsday's main story arc will involve the heroes being pushed against each other because the incursions demand an "every universe for themselves" mentality, ultimately leading to "some unexpected betrayals."

In 'Avengers:Doomsday,' it’s almost an 'every universe for themselves' type of situation, where all the heroes will literally be pushed to the brink of their limits and morality, and some will even cross lines they never thought they’d have to cross to get the job done…and that includes some unexpected betrayals.

This latest reveal means that Avengers: Doomsday will reverse Avengers: Infinity War's main villain arc of bringing all the heroes together to fight against a common enemy like the Mad Titan, Thanos. Rather than uniting against a villain, Doomsday will completely introduce a major shift as the heroes are pushed into conflict, with Doctor Doom being the main instigator behind the scenes.

With the X-Men in a different universe and some of the Earth-616 heroes seemingly on their way to that world, there is a strong chance that Doom has found a way to convince the prime MCU heroes to fight the mutants to save their own universe, leading to an all-out brawl that explains the destruction of the X-Mansion in the third trailer.

It is unknown why the Fantastic Four from Earth-828 agrees to team up with Earth-616, but it's possible that Doom also planted the seeds for this alliance because he knew that he needs to unite them to have a better chance against the X-Men.

Directed by the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Doomsday will see the Multiverse on the brink of collapse, with heroes of different Earths doing whatever they can to save reality. The movie will premiere in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Why Doomsday's Reversal of Infinity War's Main Villain Arc Is Brilliant

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday's reversal of Avengers: Infinity War's main villain arc is actually brilliant because it introduces a unique and unexpected shift for the audience, amplifying even more drama through the franchise's beloved characters clashing against one another.

This move also elevates Doctor Doom as a formidable threat capable of fooling three major teams (Avengers, X-Men, and the Fantastic Four). Doom's quest for power is different from Thanos whereas the Mad Titan only cares for collecting the stones to eliminate half of life while Doom benefits from the heroes' conflict since it takes him one step closer to his Battleworld-infused goal.

Ultimately, the "every universe for themselves" arc for Doomsday has the potential to make the movie bigger than Infinity War because it maximizes the use of Variants by incorporating legacy casts (Fox's X-Men actors) and expand the franchise's Multiversal scope.