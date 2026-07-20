Avengers: Doomsday’s First Trailer Added 1 Important Loki Scene That Changes Everything

The first look at Tom Hiddleston's Loki comeback in Avengers: Doomsday has finally been revealed, and it may connect to Chris Evans' Steve Rogers. Fans haven't seen the former God of Mischief since Disney+'s Loki Season 2, but he was included in Doomsday's chair-centric official cast reveal last year. While this year's lucky CinemaCon attendees were the first to see Avengers 5's debut trailer in March, Loki was unexpectedly absent from the footage.

Marvel Studios finally released the first official trailer for Avengers: Doomsday ahead of San Diego Comic-Con weekend, and one of the many heroes on display was Tom Hiddleston's Loki Variant from his Disney+ series. For the most part, the trailer is the same one shown exclusively at CinemaCon 2026, but DiscussingFilm confirmed on X that "the only new addition is the first look at Loki."

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By all accounts, Loki appears to be visiting Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) at his 20th-century home with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) and their newborn child. Some have theorized that this meeting between Loki and Steve may be the new post-credits scene being added for Avengers: Endgame's re-release in September.

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That certainly raises questions about Doomsday's first teaser that announced Chris Evans' MCU return and was attached to Avatar: Fire & Ash. Many were already convinced that the teasers had been edited to hide spoilers, so perhaps Loki was the shadowed man arriving at his door all along.

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Loki is shown to be holding a TVA business card bearing his face and the Yggdrasil tree that he created from the Multiverse's branches in Season 2. If this is indeed Steve Rogers' house, one can only imagine that the card is for him,

Marvel Studios

This is a major departure from where Hiddleston was last seen in the MCU in the series finale of Disney+'s Loki, wearing his Asgardian horns as he held the dying branches of the Multiverse together and became the God of Stories.

Perhaps he may be casting a projection of himself from the Citadel at the End of Time to Steve Rogers' house for whatever purpose he seeks to contact him. Loki may be back in his TVA uniform for the trailer, but concept art confirmed that the God of Stories has a crucial role in Doctor Doom's Multiverse plans.

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday's official trailer can be watched below, complete with the first glimpse at Loki's return following a three-year absence from the MCU after the second season of his Disney+ series premiere in Fall 2023:

Why Is Loki Visiting Steve Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday's Trailer?

When Steve Rogers reunites with Thor in Doomsday's trailer, he is fully bearded and older than he was in the first teaser. That may be a sign that Loki and Steve's first reunion since 2012's The Avengers is part of a flashback, perhaps to before Disney+'s Loki Season 2, when the God of Mischief became the God of Stories.

But fans shouldn't fear, as Tom Hiddleston previously promised that Doomsday would be "starting from that end point" of Loki's sophomore season. As such, even if the first glimpse at Loki's return is part of a flashback, the December blockbuster will still push the God of Stories' narrative forward.

There's no telling what business Loki may have with Steve, though it's tough to imagine him as a welcome guest in the Rogers household. Perhaps, having undergone a redemption arc on Disney+, Loki may be looking to make peace with his Battle of New York adversary by warning him that Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom has a vendetta against him, which may be crucial to Doomsday.

Doctor Doom is bound to have Loki in his sights to seize his power and create Battleworld ahead of 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars, but that doesn't mean that the newly-redeemed Asgardian is doomed (pardon the pun). In fact, Loki will reportedly return in Secret Wars, where he could be integral in defeating Doom.