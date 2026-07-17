Tom Hiddleston Explains How Avengers: Doomsday Will Handle Loki’s Disney+ Ending

Avengers: Doomsday will mark the big-screen return of Tom Hiddleston's Loki, and this version of the character is quite different from his last movie appearance. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios delved deeper into Loki, which follows the redemption story of an alternate version of the God of Mischief who worked alongside the Time Variance Authority (TVA) to prevent Multiversal chaos. This series completely changed Loki's narrative trajectory, shifting him from a pure anti-hero to someone capable of heroism and self-reflection. At the end of Loki Season 2, Loki made the ultimate sacrifice by using his magic and newfound power to become God Loki, weaving and holding together the infinite branches of the Multiverse like threads of stories.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter as part of the promotion for his new National Geographic series, Pompeii: Out of Time, Tom Hiddleston confirmed that Avengers: Doomsday will honor and continue directly from the Loki series' hard-won character growth, noting that "there was no sense of unstitching or undoing all of that development:"

“'Loki felt like a closure. And when Marvel called about 'Avengers: Doomsday,' it was going to be starting from that end point. So there was no sense of unstitching or undoing all of that development. That development still stands as a place to begin.”

Marvel Studios

Loki's ascension into God Loki makes him front and center in Avengers: Doomsday while also positioning him as a prime target for Doctor Doom. This means that fans will likely see how God Loki operates, sitting on his throne in the Citadel at the End of Time, actively weaving and safeguarding the infinite branches of the Multiverse.

In March 2025, Alex Perez of The Cosmic Circus reported that Loki will serve as the "MacGuffin" in Avengers: Doomsday, meaning he is a plot device that drives the story forward.

As the living anchor of the Multiverse, Loki is a natural focal point, and some have speculated that Doctor Doom's main goal is to eliminate him and ascend to his throne to serve as the ruler of everything.

It's reasonable to assume that Loki becomes the ultimate prize in a race for Multiversal control, and his mere presence elevates the stakes because heroes like Steve Rogers and Thor will lead the heroes to prevent Doom from enacting his evil plan against Tom Hiddleston's MCU hero.

This setup not only honors the closure of the Disney+ series but also sets the stage for potentially game-changing moments in both Doomsday and potentially even in Avengers: Secret Wars.

What Loki's Growth from the Disney+ Series Tells Us About His Doomsday Role

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Tom Hiddleston's Loki has undergone one of the most complete and satisfying character arcs in the entire MCU, and Avengers: Doomsday is poised to honor it in satisfying ways.

Loki's growth at the end of Loki Season 2 positions him as someone who understands sacrifice and the weight of responsibility, and he could even potentially help the Avengers in the fight against Doom (by literally pulling strings from behind for them to have an advantage).

The series taught Loki that true strength lies in connection, humility, and choosing others over self, a trait he showed immensely by abandoning Sylvie, Mobius, and his other allies for a greater purpose. Doomsday will test that growth in his biggest fight yet as Doctor Doom is poised to challenge him with a direct assault on his power.

By refusing to unstitch Loki's development from his Disney+ series, Marvel Studios is set to showcase the evolved version of the character fans fell in love with in the series, meaning that Avengers: Doomsday is the next chapter of his redemption. It sets the stage for Loki to become the protector he chose to become in the grandest stage of them all.