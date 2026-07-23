Avengers: Doomsday: First Look at X-Men's Sentinel Brings Back 'Days Of Future Past' Movie Villain - But With A Redesign

Avengers: Doomsday's display at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 (SDCC) offered the best look yet at the X-Men's Sentinel, with a major redesign compared to its 2014 appearance in X-Men: Days of Future Past. Doomsday's third official teaser featuring the X-Men confirmed that the upcoming crossover will feature the MCU live-action debut of the Sentinels after a glimpse of them was seen during the iconic shot of James Marsden's Cyclops firing his optic blast against them. While they were only shown through glimpses and official merchandise, the mere confirmation that they will be featured as villains in Avengers: Doomsday has sent anticipation into overdrive.

Marvel Studios officially unveiled the first detailed look at a decapitated Sentinel head from Avengers: Doomsday at the Marvel booth during this year's San Diego Comic-Con, showcasing a more armored, militaristic, and comic-accurate design for the X-Men villain.

Marvel Studios

The massive prop features segmented metallic plating and glowing eyes, evoking the classic purple giants from Marvel Comics. It also featured exposed cabling at the neck, suggesting that this version of the Sentinel has sustained heavy battle damage from the X-Men or the Avengers.

Marvel Studios

This design choice adds a layer of realism and vulnerability despite their towering presence, implying they can be defeated in the movie.

Marvel Studios

The Avengers: Doomsday's version of the Sentinels (the villains who may or may not be responsible for the X-Mansion's destruction) looks different from the previous live-action iteration seen in X-Men: Days of Future Past. In the 2014 movie, the 1973 Mark I were bulky, retro-purple humanoid robots with a plastic-molded 70s look. They had rounded helmet heads that felt like prototypes.

20th Century Studios

In the future dystopian timeline of Days of Future Past, the Sentinels had an updated design: they featured a sleek, scale-covered biomechanical body resembling Mystique-like fluid plates that shifted through adaptive nanotechnology.

The Doomsday Sentinel appears more mechanical, and its exposed components strongly hint that Doctor Doom and his magic had something to do with their reactivation.

Marvel Studios

The Doomsday Sentinel head is grittier and sleeker looking, and it feels more integrated into the broader MCU Multiversal war the heroes are facing against Doctor Doom. With its stern angular features, it strikes a balance between classic Sentinel design from the comics and modern technology.

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday's updated Sentinel design is poised to give a more menacing presence, raising the stakes for the Avengers, X-Men, and the Fantastic Four.

Avengers: Doomsday will officially premiere in theaters worldwide on December 18.

The Sentinels’ Inclusion in Avengers: Doomsday Poses Major Problems for the MCU Heroes

Marvel Studios

The confirmation that the Sentinels will play a major role in Avengers: Doomsday poses a significant challenge for the Avengers, X-Men, and the Fantastic Four, positioning these towering robotic villains as Doctor Doom's potential secret weapon in the escalating Multiversal conflict.

Avengers: Doomsday's official trailer confirmed that the X-Men are at odds against the visiting Avengers (and Fantastic Four) from Earth-616. With the Sentinels' looming presence as a shared antagonist, these fractured teams are compelled into uneasy coexistence and unlikely alliances, setting aside personal vendettas for a desperate stand against death.

Whether Doctor Doom commands them directly or bends their programming to his will, the Sentinels' presence promises high-stakes action and tragedy, with potential heroic deaths at the hands of their overwhelming might.

The Sentinels can also serve as the perfect catalyst for Doomsday's exploration of unity, sacrifice, and the fragile line between hero and villain in a collapsing reality, forcing the heroes to make impossible choices amid the chaos.

All in all, the terrifying sight of Doctor Doom potentially using the Sentinels as his last-ditch effort to eliminate the heroes would lead to emotionally charged moments in the film, setting the stage for major deaths that would define what Doomsday is about before leading into the unknown in Avengers: Secret Wars.