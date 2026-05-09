Avengers: Doomsday's New Trailer Features 5 Major Spoilers from the Movie

The new Avengers: Doomsday trailer that screened at CinemaCon 2026 packed in more than just first looks at Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom and Chris Evans returning as Steve Rogers. The footage, which Marvel Studios has yet to release online, is loaded with story details that double as major spoilers for the upcoming film, and a few of them redefine what fans should expect heading into the December 18 release.

The Direct was in attendance when the Avengers: Doomsday trailer was shown at CinemaCon, and the breakdown below is based on a thorough analysis of the footage shown to exhibitors that night. While much of the conversation centered on Doctor Doom's first proper appearance and Steve Rogers picking up Mjolnir, the trailer also includes several plot points worth highlighting. Some of them may seem minor, but they are likely to have a larger influence on the movie than fans realize.

Avengers: Doomsday Spoilers Revealed in New Trailer

Incursions Have 1 Notable Side-Effect

Marvel Comics

One of the biggest visual reveals in the new Avengers: Doomsday trailer is also one of the easiest to ignore on a first watch. In nearly every wide shot, the sky is bathed in red. The choice carries a direct callout to the way Incursions are depicted in the comics, particularly Jonathan Hickman's run on Avengers and New Avengers, the stories that fed into 2015's Secret Wars event.

In Hickman's run, the sky turning blood-red is the signal that two Earths from different universes are about to collide, and both worlds will end unless one is destroyed first. Marvel Studios pulling this color palette into the live-action MCU is a sign that the film plans to lean heavily into the comic version of the event.

What makes the comic Incursions so memorable goes beyond the visual. The moral horror that came with them was the heart of Hickman's story. The heroes had roughly eight hours from the moment the red sky appeared to figure out how to stop the collision, and the only solution they found was to destroy the other Earth before it destroyed theirs.

Reed Richards, Tony Stark, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Black Bolt, and Namor formed a secret group called the Illuminati to do it, and they built antimatter bombs designed to crack a planet's core in seconds. Doomsday could lift any of these pieces and integrate them into the film. The heroes teaming up similarly would explain why the trailer pulls Reed Richards into a war room with the Avengers so quickly, and an MCU antimatter device would give the heroes something concrete to argue and fight over as we see them do in the trailer.

The most interesting Hickman element to watch for is what happens when the heroes refuse to pull the trigger. In the comics, when the Illuminati could not bring themselves to destroy an inhabited Earth, Namor broke away and formed the Cabal, a team of villains willing to do what the heroes would not. With the trailer already showing Talokan in ruins and Namor visibly furious, the MCU could adapt something similar, which would make sense since Namor would be desperate to save his people. It doesn’t necessarily have to be Namor, though; it could be any of the heroes who disagree with Reed and the other heroes' decisions.

It also aligns with what Doctor Doom says in the trailer's opening voiceover, warning of something the heroes may not be able to deter and of an unthinkable decision waiting at the end of the day. In the comics, that decision was whether to destroy another Earth to save your own. The red sky tells fans the same choice is coming on screen, putting the MCU's heroes in a precarious situation.

Thor Repeats His Biggest Mistake

Marvel Studios

The closing section of the Avengers: Doomsday trailer focuses on a one-on-one between Thor and Doctor Doom, and it ends with a moment that should feel uncomfortably familiar to anyone who sat through Avengers: Infinity War. Thor leaps at Doom with Stormbreaker raised over his head, going straight for the kill. Doom doesn’t even flinch and simply lifts two fingers, catching the axe mid-swing, stopping the God of Thunder in his tracks.

This confrontation is almost a frame-for-frame callback to the climax of Infinity War, where Thor hurled Stormbreaker into Thanos' chest but missed the head. Thanos snapped his fingers, half the universe turned to dust, and Thor spent the next film blaming himself. Thor is about to repeat the same mistake, only this time with a villain reportedly stronger and far more strategic than the Mad Titan ever was.

Director Joe Russo described Doom at CinemaCon as a character who is always three moves ahead, and the Stormbreaker stop is the movie's way of proving it. Thor goes for the killing blow. Doom anticipates it, neutralizes it, and reduces one of the strongest Avengers to a frustrated scream. It explains why he was seen praying desperately to his father for strength in the second Doomsday teaser.

Cassie Lang's Role Revealed

Marvel Studios

Cassie Lang's involvement in Doomsday was kept under wraps until CinemaCon. Kathryn Newton, who took over the role from Emma Fuhrmann in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was one of the more notable absences from Marvel's chair-reveal livestream in 2025, and many fans assumed she had been left out of the film entirely. The new trailer confirms that she is indeed part of the movie.

Inside Avengers Tower, the footage cuts to a brief shot of Scott Lang kissing his daughter Cassie on the forehead. It is a small moment in a trailer otherwise stuffed with action, and it does two things at once. It confirms Newton is back as Cassie and adds an emotional element to a film built around team-ups and battles. Newton has since gone public on social media to confirm her casting, complete with her own miniature director's chair.

Cassie's moment is just as important as all the other reveals. Scott kisses Cassie inside the tower while the heroes are gearing up for what Thor calls a fight they may not survive. In the MCU, a parent-child farewell of this nature often foreshadows tragedy. This could play as a sad goodbye, and it lines up with longstanding fan theories that Paul Rudd's Scott Lang is one of the heroes who could fall in Doomsday. This could also set up Cassie to step into the Young Avengers space that the MCU has been slowly building toward.

Talokan Is in Serious Trouble

Marvel Studios

Earlier teasers for Doomsday hinted at something strange happening with Namor's underwater kingdom, and the CinemaCon footage confirms it. Talokan has been drained, and the trailer shows the ocean parted around the Talokans, with massive walls of water held back on either side, leaving the seafloor exposed like a desert. Namor flies through the gap, and Shuri arrives with the Wakandans.

This is a major change for the character and his nation. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever established Talokan as a hidden, vibranium-rich civilization whose entire identity is tied to staying underwater and out of sight. Stripping the ocean away does not just expose the kingdom to the surface world; it also exposes the kingdom to the surface world. It threatens its survival. Namor's people cannot live like that for long, and the trailer makes clear he holds someone responsible.

The most likely culprit is the Incursions themselves. Worlds colliding would cause the kind of large-scale environmental disaster shown in the footage, and Talokan's initial hit will affect Namor's role in the film. He's now a king with nothing left to lose, which makes him a wild card. He could just as easily ally with the Avengers and Fantastic Four to stop Doom or do something unexpected. The trailer also teases a bit of tension between Namor and Shuri, and it'll be interesting to see if their partnership holds up in Doomsday.

The Watchtower Has Officially Been Rebranded

Marvel Studios

The last big spoiler in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer is hiding in plain sight on the New York skyline. Thunderbolts ended with Valentina Allegra de Fontaine's team setting up shop in the former Avengers Tower, which she had purchased from Tony Stark and rebranded as the Watchtower. By the time the post-credits scene rolled, the New Avengers were calling it home. The CinemaCon footage shows that branding is gone.

The exterior shot in the trailer reveals the building, with a fresh red-and-white A logo mounted on it. The Watchtower is now Avengers Tower again, and inside we see Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova, Joaquin Torres, and Scott Lang, with the Fantastic Four standing in the middle of the room, including Thor.

Valentina in Thunderbolts* presented her group as the official New Avengers, and the building rebrand pushes this further by erasing the Watchtower name. With the building, the logo, and the legacy now back under the Avengers banner, the team has a full claim to the identity.