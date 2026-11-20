New images from Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 spoil a major turn for the show's leading hero, Matt Murdock. Charlie Cox's leading hero has gone through quite the journey in the MCU over the last 11 years, which will reach a new high point in Born Again Season 3 as the series comes to an end on Disney+. Coming off one of the biggest twists in his story yet at the end of Season 2, the stakes should only be raised further when the show returns in March 2027.



New set photos from Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 showed a massive protest in the middle of New York City during filming. X user @miaouagain shared pictures and videos from the show's set, which included a police bus pulling up to the sidewalk as a large group of protesters held up signs fighting back against Matt Murdock's arrest.

Looking closely, their signs include messages like "Free Murdock," "Blind Justice," and "Save Daredevil," adding to the fury behind what the public feels is a gross miscarriage of justice against the masked vigilante.

As the bus drives by, the crowd can be heard passionately chanting, "Free Matt Murdock" in a 30-second video. Officers from the NYPD are also in the area to help keep the situation under control as much as possible.

This marks a major twist from the previous season of Daredevil: Born Again, in which the people of New York were turned against Matt Murdock during Wilson Fisk's tenure as the city's mayor. Notably, Fisk started a massive anti-vigilante movement when he was the mayor, and he actively used his Anti-Vigilante Task Force to hunt down Matt Murdock and other vigilantes in the city.

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After the trial against Fisk revealed his crimes and misdeeds, which included Matt revealing his identity as Daredevil to the world, the sentiment towards both of them changed quickly. From here, the public turned on Fisk, as he was forced out of office; Murdock was then vilified and became a public hero.

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Season 3 appears to continue that trend, even after Matt was prosecuted for his past work as Daredevil and subsequently arrested and thrown into prison. This is where he will start off the new season, as the first trailer showed him fighting off other prisoners in scenes reminiscent of his classic hallway fights from past shows.

Major Changes for Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3

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The aforementioned trailer (which was shown exclusively at New York Comic-Con) showed Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Danny Rand (Finn Jones) all receiving official police badges. However, Jessica makes it clear that "there should be four badges," feeling that Matt should be getting the same distinction as his three Defenders teammates.

They seem set to fill the power vacuum left by Matt's absence until he is either released from prison or fights his way out of captivity. While his plot thread will be far from the only one to follow (including Luke Cage's shady overseas work and catching up with Danny Rand's nine years away from the MCU), he will have spent six months in prison when Season 3 starts and is sure to have plenty of messes to clean up when he is out.

This includes Wilson Bethel's return to action as Bullseye and Margarita Leveiva's Heather Glenn adapting the terrifying Muse persona after her work with Wilson Fisk. With the show now ending after Season 3, it is unclear whether Marvel will leave Matt's story on a cliffhanger or give it a cleaner conclusion. Now, fans wait for the first official trailer from the show to be released publicly, which should help tease more of what is coming for Daredevil in this next chapter.