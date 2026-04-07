Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Finally Unmasks Its Secret Hero (Photos)

A secret hero in Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again was finally revealed during Season 2's early episodes. While plenty of heroes are making a name for themselves in this show's second season (including some who have yet to show up on screen), one particular character had their major unmasking moment within the season's first few weeks on the air.

The first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 featured multiple satirical videos featuring a previously undisclosed person dressed as New York City Mayor Wilson Fisk, complete with a farcical mask that vaguely resembled Fisk's face. This person is eventually revealed to be Genneya Walton's BB Urich.

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The videos use a voice modulator to make the actor's voice sound like Vincent D'Onofrio's Fisk, mocking him while trying to expose his criminal activity. The first episode specifically discusses the illegal port deal he had made after the Northern Star cargo ship sank in the East River.

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These videos sometimes appeared after advertisements portraying New York as a safe place to live, hoping to expose the truth about what is really happening with Fisk and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force (AVTF). One clip also dove into the murder of journalist Ben Urich, who was killed for investigating Fisk and visiting Fisk's mother in Netflix's Daredevil Season 1.

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In Episode 2, after one of the videos stops rolling, the Kingpin impersonator reveals themselves as Walton's BB Urich, pulling off the mask to look into the camera.

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BB Urich joined the MCU in Born Again Season 1, and fans learned she was Ben Urich's niece. Following in her uncle's footsteps, she produces the BB Report show, interviewing people on the street to get their opinions on what is happening in the city.

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She produces videos about Fisk in hopes of exposing the criminal activity he engages in while serving as the Mayor of New York. This is also an attempt to get serious payback on Fisk, as she believes (accurately) that he is responsible for her uncle's death.

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Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is the MCU's second live-action streaming release of 2026. Starring Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Krysten Ritter, Genneya Walton, and Wilson Bethel, the story picks up with New York City operating under martial law from Mayor Wilson Fisk as Daredevil builds up a team to try to take him down. New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 come to Disney+ on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

BB Urich's Impact on Daredevil: Born Again

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Looking at BB Urich's role in Daredevil: Born Again, while she is largely out of the spotlight, her work continues to expose the truth behind New York City to its citizens. Working closely with Woll's Karen Page (who has been in disguise in public early in the season), she shows no signs of stopping her investigative work after seeing everything Karen went through with her uncle before his death.

Moving forward, BB will have a lot on her plate as she continues to investigate Fisk through her relationship with Michael Gandolfini's Daniel Blake early in Season 2. The plot is expected to pick up quickly after the start of Season 2, which should give BB plenty of opportunities to shine as she dives further into Fisk's activities and learns the real truth.

The question will be how much danger she gets herself into in later episodes, as her work with Karen (and possibly Daredevil) will put her right into the flames of the political and criminal fires building in the city.

With plenty of plotlines still left to unfold (including the reintroduction of Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones), BB is sure to be a central player in taking down Fisk.